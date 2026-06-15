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    Slicing through history: Maj. Gen. Quander joins New England District to celebrate 251 years of USACE

    New England District celebrates 251 years with cake cutting ceremony

    Photo By Brian Murphy | (from left) Andrew Jin of ERDC, Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, Deputy Commanding General for...... read more read more

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Story by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Slicing through history: Maj. Gen. Quander joins New England District to celebrate 251 years of USACE
    CONCORD, Mass. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District team celebrated 251 years of service to the nation with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony June 16 at the Concord Park Headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts.

    Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander, deputy commanding general for military and international operations, attended as a special guest. Quander, who was in the area touring construction projects at Hanscom Air Force Base and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, joined the New England District team to ceremoniously cut the birthday cake with a sword. Assisting him were Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District commander, and Andrew Jin of the Engineer Research and Development Center.

    "Thank you to the New England District for what you do," Quander said. "It is remarkable that the founding of our nation began here, and today the Engineer Regiment celebrates its 251st birthday. I have seen some incredible projects during my visit right here where our nation was founded. Thank you for your continued work on behalf of our country."

    Pabis echoed this gratitude, commending the New England District workforce for their dedicated service and highlighting the historical significance of the celebration.

    "This is where it all started, so it is only appropriate that we commemorate our birthday with this tradition," Pabis said.

    Prior to the cake cutting, Troy Darr, chief of public affairs, thanked Quander for joining the celebration. Darr also reflected on the historic founding of the Corps, noting that its origins began just a few miles from where Concord Park currently stands.

    "For 251 years, the Army Corps of Engineers has continued that mission, delivering exemplary engineering solutions to our nation's toughest challenges," Darr said. "To the incredible workforce gathered here today: thank you for your dedication, your hard work and carrying that legacy forward. We will continue to build strong for centuries to come."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 09:53
    Story ID: 568125
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Slicing through history: Maj. Gen. Quander joins New England District to celebrate 251 years of USACE, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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