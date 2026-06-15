MacDill Youth Program Center hosts PFT pilot event

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Ramos, left, 6th Force Support Squadron fitness center operations manager, Airman Domingo Galvez, center, 6th FSS fitness center specialist, and Senior Airman Marcus Higginbottom, 6th FSS fitness assessment cell specialist, motivate a military child during the push-up portion of the Presidential Fitness Test at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. MacDill was one of four Air Force installations selected by the Department of War to pilot the newly revived White House initiative, which aims to cultivate physical excellence and resilience among military youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The MacDill Youth Program Center hosted a pilot event for the newly revived Presidential Fitness Test on June 12, becoming one of only four Air Force installations selected to evaluate the program before its nationwide rollout.

MacDill was chosen alongside Tinker Air Force Base, Joint Base Andrews, and Peterson Air Force Base. Across all military branches, only 21 youth programs were selected to participate in the pilot of the White House-led initiative, which was reintroduced through executive order to promote physical fitness among American youth. "One of the core values of the Air Force is a commitment to excellence, and my team embodies that standard to offer quality programs with pride and passion," said Chris Hug, director of the MacDill Youth Program Center. "We have a veteran, passionate staff with continuity, and that allows us to execute our summer operations with precision."

The event kicked off with youth center members, ages 9 to 18, divided into color-coded groups. Participants rotated through traditional test stations proctored by MacDill Youth Programs employees and base volunteers. The stations evaluated classic benchmarks, including the shuttle run, push-ups, and sit-ups.

Anthony Phillips, MacDill youth sports and fitness director, said that the structured test brought out a unique drive in the children, many of whom he coaches year-round in flag football, basketball, and soccer.

"I get to see their tenacity, their competitiveness, and how they overcome adversity," said Phillips. "Coming in here to do this Presidential Fitness Test, you could see that switch light up when it was time to get after it."

Phillips added that one of the most rewarding aspects of the event was watching participants support one another throughout the competition.

For participant McKinley Ray, the test provided an opportunity to measure personal progress and identify areas for improvement.

"This challenge is going to be really fun, but the sit-ups for me, personally, are going to be the most challenging," said Ray. "But there’s always room to improve, so I’m really excited for this."

Scores from the stations were recorded and measured against national and presidential fitness standards. Youth scoring above the 85th percentile received the Presidential Physical Fitness Test certificate.

"The students were very happy, enthusiastic, and felt accomplished," said Phillips. "Even if benchmarks weren't met, looking at the boards and scores gave them something to strive for and improve on in the future."

As a designated pilot site, MacDill is charged with submitting a comprehensive after-action report to the Department of War. The feedback will highlight operational successes and identify areas for improvement, helping shape the nationwide framework for future iterations.