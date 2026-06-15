Where Readiness Begins: The CJTF-HOA Armory

Photo By Spc. Adila Hamdan | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brenton Prochashka, left, and Spc. Pricila Prieto, armorers with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, pose in front of the armory, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. As armorers, they play a critical role in maintaining the readiness of weapons systems supporting personnel across the installation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- The armory is the section on an operating base responsible for the storage, issuance, receipt, and accountability of weapons and associated equipment. Throughout the day, weapons are inspected, cleaned, and prepared in support of ongoing operations.

While the armorers may have official duty hours, the responsibility does not end once the workday is over. At any moment, whether early in the morning or late at night, they can receive a call to issue or receive weapons in support of ongoing operations. Maintaining a high level of responsiveness is essential to ensuring operations continue without delay.

Throughout the day, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brenton Prochashka and Spc. Pricilla Prieto, armorers with the Nebraska National Guard’s 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), move between rows of weapon racks conducting inventories and inspecting equipment for serviceability. All of CJTF-HOA’s rifles, pistols, optics, and rounds that enter or leave the armory pass through their hands, ensuring that the weapons remain ready to accomplish any mission required.

“When service members come to the armory, they have an expectation that the weapon they draw will function correctly, and it is our job to uphold their expectations,” said Prieto. “Their safety depends on it."

Although much of their work remains out of the spotlight, armorers perform essential duties that directly impact mission readiness and the safety of service members across CJTF-HOA’s area of operations. A missed inspection, maintenance issue or accountability error can have serious consequences when personnel depend on their equipment in high-stakes situations. Weapons must remain serviceable, records must stay accurate, and equipment must be available at all hours regardless of operational schedules. The position of an armorer requires discipline, attention to detail, and the ability to respond quickly under pressure.

“Armorers carry a high level of responsibility due to their accountability for all sensitive items,” said Prochashka. “We work hard to ensure personnel are equipped on time so missions are not delayed.”

Deployment conditions can also create challenges. Dust, heat, and constant use can wear down equipment quickly, requiring additional maintenance and inspections to keep weapons mission capable to ensure personnel can rely on their gear when it matters most.

“It feels good knowing the work we do helps service members prepare to head into missions with equipment they can trust. We might not be the ones going on every patrol, but we play a part in making sure they’re ready for it.” said Prieto.

Though they may not always be visible during operations, armorers remain an essential part of the mission. Their commitment to supporting CJTF-HOA around the clock helps ensure service members are prepared to carry out missions safely and effectively whenever called upon.