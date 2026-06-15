Sailors help preserve a Place of Remembrance at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class JEROME FJELD | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Scott Chao, from Oakland, California, assigned to 3rd Medical Battalion, wipes down memorial walls during a cleanup effort hosted by the Japan Self-Defense Force at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 13, 2026. The event fostered community engagement and honored the legacy of the Battle of Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jerome Fjeld) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Navy Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and their family members joined more than 1,000 local volunteers, Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) members and other U.S. military personnel at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park on June 13, 2026, for a cleanup effort in preparation for Okinawa Memorial Day commemorations.

Located on Mabuni Hill, where the Battle of Okinawa ended 81 years ago, Okinawa Peace Memorial Park serves as a central site for remembrance and reflection during Okinawa Memorial Day observances. The annual cleanup effort helps maintain the condition of the park’s grounds and surrounding areas, ensuring the site is prepared for visitors and commemorative activities. Volunteers spent the day clearing vegetation, washing stone markers and preparing the grounds for remembrance events scheduled throughout the month.

For many Sailors and their families, the event provided an opportunity to learn more about Okinawa’s history while working with members of the local community. Through shared service and interaction with fellow volunteers, participants gained a greater understanding of the memorial park’s significance and the commemorations it supports.

“This was my first time participating in the cleanup, and working alongside local volunteers gave me a deeper appreciation for what this memorial represents,” said Lt. Nathan Wagner, a pilot assigned to CFAO. “Learning about the Battle of Okinawa is one thing, but helping preserve a place dedicated to those who lost their lives during it makes that history feel much more real. It was an honor to be a part of it.”

The annual effort relies on broad community participation. Organized through coordination between local community organizations and the JSDF, bringing together volunteers from across Okinawa Prefecture to prepare the memorial grounds for upcoming remembrance activities.

Capt. Joseph Parsons, CFAO commanding officer, reflected on the significance of the cleanup effort and the partnership it represents.

“Sailors working alongside local Okinawans, members of the JSDF and soldiers for an event commemorating the lives lost during the Battle of Okinawa is a powerful reminder that the relationships we have today were built across generations,” said Parsons. “Gathering to care for a place dedicated to remembrance reflects the respect we share for Okinawa’s history and the partnership that continues to bring our communities together.”

Okinawa Memorial Day is observed annually on June 23 to honor the lives lost during the Battle of Okinawa.

CFAO maintains and operates facilities supporting United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and joint force assets throughout the Indo-Pacific region.