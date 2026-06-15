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    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

    Photo By Midoriko Morita | NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Story by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS). During the “the Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) Key Person Appreciation Luncheon” held at NAVSUP FLCY’s back patio, NMCRS Director Jennifer Speight highlighted the NMCRS’ critical mission and expressed her gratitude for the community’s ongoing support. Distinguished Key Persons from various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, were honored the certificate of appreciations by Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, Commander, Carrier Strike Group FIVE/Task Force 70m, who has been a strong advocate of NMSCRS’s initiatives. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides financial, educational and emergency assistance to active-duty and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, their eligible family members and survivors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 03:01
    Story ID: 568107
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS)., by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

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