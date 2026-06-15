(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    Photo By Midoriko Morita | Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    05.08.2026

    Story by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Mr. Fred Beredo, NAVSUP FLCY Regional Services Department Deputy Director, administered the oath of office and pinned on the new lieutenant’s rank insignias. A native of Queens, NY, Htet currently serves as the Material Handling Equipment and Transportation Officer within the Regional Services Department. Reflecting on his career milestone, Htet expressed both gratitude and determination for the future. “I never thought I’d make it this far,” Htet said. “But now that I have, I might as well keep going.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 01:57
    Story ID: 568105
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka., by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.
    Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version