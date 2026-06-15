8th MDG welcomes new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker | U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, passes the 8th Medical Group guidon to Col. Joshua Miller, incoming 8th MDG commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The 8th MDG provides preventive health services and outpatient medical care to more than 2,800 base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker) see less | View Image Page

Rooted in military tradition dating back to the Roman era, change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing continuity of leadership, mission readiness, and trust within the unit.

“Survivability in the next conflict will depend directly on the skills, the critical thinking and the resilience of the men and women standing here,” Miller said. “You are the safety net for our warfighters and your expertise is what will bring them home.”

The 8th MDG remains devoted to optimizing Wolf Pack readiness in preparation for follow-on forces.

“My charge and my commitment to you as your commander is that we will act with deliberate intention to refine and redefine excellence every day,” Miller added. “We will train for the worst-case scenarios, we will innovate, we will push our clinical limits, and we will refine processes. Excellence is not a static achievement, ladies and gentlemen, it is a daily pursuit.”

8 MDG: Med Hawks…Keepin’ the Pack…Fit-to-Fight!