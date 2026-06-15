89th Operations Support Squadron commander takes up helm

Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dean Hall, right, assumes command of the 89th Operations Support Squadron from Col. Kevin Eley, 89th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership for the 89th Operations Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

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JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dean A. Hall assumed command of the 89th Operations Support Squadron from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Joseph R. Van Valen during a formal change of command ceremony presided over by Col. Kevin H. Eley, the 89th Operations Group commander, May 29, 2026.

During the ceremony, Eley presented Van Valen with the Meritorious Service Medal (Second Oak Leaf Cluster) in recognition of his leadership.

Van Valen commanded over 160 Airmen across 17 career fields, overseeing a $901 million construction portfolio and managing 61,000 aircraft operations annually.

Under his leadership, the squadron supported critical national security missions, including the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia and support operations for a State Funeral and Presidential Inauguration.

The 89th Operations Support Squadron provides vital airfield management, survival training, intelligence support, aircrew flight equipment, and weather services to the 89th Airlift Wing and other tenant flying units.

Additionally, the squadron delivers mission planning, aircrew training, combat crew communications, and in-flight fund services to the 89th Operations Group.

"As your commander, I promise to lead with integrity, humility, and purpose," Hall said during his remarks.

Hall takes the helm of a unit responsible for ensuring global reach at the premier airfield in the National Capital Region.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional passing of the guidon and the rendering of the first salute to the new commander.