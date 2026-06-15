(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander

    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander

    Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Westling, right, assumes command of the 89th Operations...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    89th Airlift Wing

    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Westling assumed command of the 89th Operations Group from outgoing commander Col. Kevin Eley during a formal change of command ceremony presided over by Col. Chris Robinson, the 89th Airlift Wing commander, June 4, 2026.

    The ceremony honored Eley’s two-year tenure leading the 790-member group, which comprises four squadrons and two geographically separated units.

    Under Eley’s leadership, the group executed 1,898 missions across 80 countries, providing critical global connectivity and executive airlift for the nation's most senior leaders.

    Robinson praised Eley's servant leadership during high-stakes global milestones, including the U.S.-Russian presidential summit, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the repatriation of 13 U.S. hostages and ongoing Iranian peace negotiations.

    Eley is departing to take command of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

    Westling, a weapons officer who previously served as a military aide to two U.S. presidents, takes helm of the global executive airlift mission at a pivotal time.

    His background includes planning roles for Joint Special Operations Command, combat airdrops, and establishing the Kabani Landing Zone in Syria.

    Westling is now charged with carrying forward the Special Air Missions "SAM Fox" legacy and maintaining diplomatic readiness.

    The 89th Operations Group is a subordinate element of the 89th Airlift Wing, operating under Air Mobility Command and the Eighteenth Air Force out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:48
    Story ID: 568100
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Operations Group welcomes new commander, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander
    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander
    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander
    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander
    89th Operations Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM FOX
    Presidential Airlift Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version