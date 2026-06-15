Madigan graduates 102 military physicians, advancing readiness and military medicine

Photo By Sean Hall | JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Graduates of Madigan Army Medical Center's...... read more read more Photo By Sean Hall | JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Graduates of Madigan Army Medical Center's Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026 pose for a group photo with the Madigan crest and Army Medicine logo following a graduation ceremony June 12, 2026, at the American Lake Conference Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Madigan celebrated the achievements of physicians and health professionals who completed rigorous military medical training programs designed to strengthen military readiness and support the future of military medicine. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center honored the Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026 during a graduation ceremony June 12 at the American Lake Conference Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The ceremony recognized 102 residents and interns who completed rigorous military medical training programs designed to strengthen military readiness and support the future of military medicine.



The ceremony celebrated graduates from multiple specialties who successfully completed their training and are preparing to serve patients across the Military Health System and operational force.



Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, commander and director of Madigan Army Medical Center, delivered opening remarks recognizing the graduates' achievements and the unique role military physicians play in supporting both patient care and readiness.



"You're going to cross this stage, and you're going to be fully-fledged professionals in medicine and in the profession of arms," Watts said.



Watts' remarks underscored the dual responsibilities of military physicians, who must deliver world-class care while remaining ready to support the joint force.



Col. Kirk Liesemer, director of Graduate Medical Education at Madigan Army Medical Center, reflected on the significance of the milestone and the responsibility that accompanies independent medical practice.



"This is a big day," Liesemer said. "Arguably, residency graduation is among the most important milestones in a physician's professional development, yet it is often overlooked. After today, for the first time in your lives, you will be able to practice medicine independently. A lifetime of education and training has come to fruition.”



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, Joint Staff Surgeon and the 25th chief of the U.S. Army Medical Corps, served as the keynote speaker, addressing graduates, faculty members, family members and distinguished guests.



"What a great place to do your training," Murray said. "It's really special. Every time I come back to Madigan and get to spend time with the expertise in this room, it's very special. What you're going to do and what you have done is going to change the world, so thank you for what is truly a special day that will lead into an incredible career."



Murray's remarks highlighted the enduring impact military physicians have on patient care, readiness and global health, while emphasizing Madigan's role in developing the next generation of military medical leaders.



Madigan's Graduate Medical Education program remains one of the Department of War's premier physician training programs, preparing military medical professionals to deliver world-class patient care while supporting military readiness and global health operations.



The graduating class represents the next generation of military physicians who will care for service members, retirees, veterans and military families worldwide while advancing the readiness of the joint force.



Faculty members, staff, family members and invited guests joined in celebrating the accomplishments of the Madigan Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026 and recognizing the graduates' commitment to service in military medicine.