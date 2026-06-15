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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Allison Hinkle, 8th Communications Squadron radio...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Shortly after familiarizing himself with Kunsan’s network, he soon identified areas in which the installation’s server configuration could be improved and coordinated four teams to establish two remote access tools to resolve these issues and safeguard a $55 million enclave to directly support Operation Epic Fury.

    He further leveraged relationships built during his tour to form a team to engineer an enterprise monitoring system. His efforts restored real-time network troubleshooting alerts on 210 critical systems across the installation and resolved an 8-month command and control deficit for a $96 million flying hour program.

    Finally, he displayed commitment to esprit de corps for the Wing, devoting 75 hours to setting up three gaming tournaments for 80 players and developing a no-cost technical solution for the event’s closing ceremony, reinforcing a bilateral alliance for 2 thousand U.S. and Republic of Korea forces.

    Thank you, Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda, for your outstanding leadership and dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 20:52
    Story ID: 568096
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara, by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara
    Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara

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