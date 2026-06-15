Pride of the Pack: SrA Lowen Lara

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Allison Hinkle, 8th Communications Squadron radio technician, poses in a server room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2026. Lara was selected as the Wolf Pack’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 15-19 June due to his achievements within his career field and his impact on the readiness and well-being of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker) see less | View Image Page

Shortly after familiarizing himself with Kunsan’s network, he soon identified areas in which the installation’s server configuration could be improved and coordinated four teams to establish two remote access tools to resolve these issues and safeguard a $55 million enclave to directly support Operation Epic Fury.

He further leveraged relationships built during his tour to form a team to engineer an enterprise monitoring system. His efforts restored real-time network troubleshooting alerts on 210 critical systems across the installation and resolved an 8-month command and control deficit for a $96 million flying hour program.

Finally, he displayed commitment to esprit de corps for the Wing, devoting 75 hours to setting up three gaming tournaments for 80 players and developing a no-cost technical solution for the event’s closing ceremony, reinforcing a bilateral alliance for 2 thousand U.S. and Republic of Korea forces.

Thank you, Staff Sgt. Kenia Miranda, for your outstanding leadership and dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!