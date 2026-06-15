COMMANDER, NAVAL SURFACE GROUP HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

Capt. Andrew Klug assumed duties as the second CNSG-E commander, relieving Capt. Alex Mamikonian during the time-honored ceremony. Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.



“Over the past 26 months, Alex has served as the center of gravity for surface operations in the European theater,” said Rear Adm. Alexander. “Under his command, highly capable destroyers became the absolute linchpin of regional security and deterrence.”



CNSG-E serves as the executive agent for Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (CNSL) for force generation, with a focus on manning, training, and equipping Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) surface warships and warships deployed to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility.



Comprising approximately 50 personnel, the team handles the vital logistical and administrative framework that keeps forces mission-ready. By managing complex maintenance, parts supply, and training pipelines, the command alleviates critical burdens—allowing the operational commanders of five FDNF-E destroyers and visiting warships to focus exclusively on combat readiness and mission success.



“The establishment of Naval Surface Group Europe recognized a fundamental reality of modern maritime conflict: forward presence alone is not enough,” said Capt. Mamikonian. “We essentially conducted force generation at scale across the European theater – simultaneously sustaining combat operations, preparing ships for deployment, integrating CONUS-based forces, and ensuring forward commanders had ready combat power when and where it was needed.”



Capt. Mamikonian demonstrated superb leadership in establishing CNSG-E, instituting a comprehensive administrative command structure for five destroyers and one littoral combat ship while driving combat readiness in support of EUCOM and AFRICOM. Through clear direction and decisiveness, he enabled the deployment of multiple warships in combat operations by flawlessly orchestrating the surge of two Rota, Spain-based destroyers for Operation BRIGHT COMET, the forward positioning of four destroyers during Operation EPIC FURY, and the forward-staging of critical repair and maintenance capabilities.



CNSG-E ensured U.S. 6th Fleet maintained strategic deterrence, persistent operations, enhanced warfighting capabilities, and rapid crisis response. While directing support for sustained combat operations, CNSG-E completed 66 warfare certifications, 30 watch team continuity checks, and an on-patrol Board of Inspection and Survey material inspection. This accomplished the first-ever force certification in conflict, keeping all warships in the fight while ensuring their crews were trained and materially ready.



“What this team accomplished together was extraordinarily difficult. Building a new command while sustaining combat operations and certifications—theater-wide force generation required relentless dedication and trust,” said Capt. Mamikonian.



“Alex, congratulations on wrapping up your tour here in Rota. I’m blown away by the excellence that this command exudes and the talent that you’ve developed and fostered within this staff,” said Capt. Klug. “Sailors of Naval Surface Group Europe, I am as motivated as I am humbled to be your commanding officer! I’ve been so impressed by you over the last couple of weeks, and I can’t wait to be fully immersed in our force generation mission.”



CNSG-E mans, trains, and equips assigned FDNF-E surface ships alongside vessels deployed to the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility. By delivering combat-ready surface forces, CNSG-E provides operational and component commanders with the vital capabilities needed to conduct prompt, sustained naval, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.

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