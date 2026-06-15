B-52 accident update – Edwards releases names of fallen crew members

The base has released the names of the eight people killed when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards during a routine test mission on Monday.
“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I can now share the names of the eight extraordinary Americans we lost during Monday’s B-52 crash,” Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, told workers and families at Edwards AFB. “They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates.”
“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy,” Tauer said.
The names are being released following a 24-hour waiting period after all next of kin notifications were completed, in accordance with Department of War policy.
The fallen Team Edwards members are:
Following a 24-hour waiting period after all next-of-kin notifications were completed, in accordance with Department of War policy, Edwards Air Force Base released the names of the eight people killed when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff during a routine test mission Monday. The fallen Team Edwards members are Col. Gregory Watson, Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, Maj. Alexander Davis, Maj. Robert Dee, Maj. Brad Hovey, Jeromy Smith and Christopher Rischar. (U.S. Air Force graphic)
“These Airmen were more than coworkers. They were friends, mentors, teammates and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family,” Tauer said.
“Our immediate focus is supporting the families of the teammates we lost and ensuring that all appropriate resources are available to them during this time of unimaginable loss.”
The crash is currently under investigation by an Interim Safety Investigation Board. The airfield is closed until further notice.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:38
|Story ID:
|568088
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|56
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 accident update – Edwards releases names of fallen crew members, by Mary Kozaitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.