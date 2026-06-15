Evans Army Community Hospital welcomes new commander

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares | Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West and the director of Defense Network, West, passes the unit colors to incoming commander Col. Jason Williams, during the Evans Army Community Hospital change of command ceremony June 17. 2026 at Fort Carson's Founders Field. Williams comes to the Mountain Post from Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he was the deputy commanding officer of Brooke Army Medical Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Dixie Manzanares) see less | View Image Page

Col. Matthew Mapes relinquished command of Evans Army Community Hospital to Col. Jason Williams in a change of command ceremony June 17, 2026, at Fort Carson’s Founder’s Field.

Williams comes to the Mountain Post from Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he was the deputy commanding officer of Brooke Army Medical Center.

Mapes took command of Evans in June, 2024, and leaves Fort Carson for Sembach Kaserne, Germany, where he will be the 68th Theater Medical Command’s chief of staff.

A formation comprised of Soldiers and their guidons represented EACH subordinate units on the field, and a segment of the 4th Infantry Division Band provided the musical foundation for the ceremony. The EACH Color Guard is the ceremonial guardian of the unit’s lineage, honors and identity.

Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons presided over the ceremony and conducted the official change of command ceremony. Summons is commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West and the director of Defense Network, West, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Mapes, an Illinois native with more than 26 years of service, led EACH to three consecutive A Grades in Quality and Safety from Leapfrog. His guidance helped the team earn distinction as a top surgical hospital by the American College of Surgeons and flawless re-accreditation from The Joint Commission.

“Commanding the hospital and directing the health system for the Mountain Post is a massive, dual responsibility and you made it look easy,” Summons said of Mapes during her remarks. “You bridged the gap between the strategic mission and our strategic health enterprise, but your proudest moments weren’t behind the desk, they were with the people. That’s true, authentic leadership. I know it’s hard to leave something you love, but you leave knowing that you leave behind a profound legacy. Thank you.”

Summons also welcomed Williams, the incoming commander, to EACH and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team to future successes.

“Your strategic experience has shaped the future of Army medicine,” Summons said. “You are exactly the right leader for exactly the right time. Jay - you have the controls. Be present. Be curious. Take care of your people and the mission will never fail.”

Summons also thanked the hospital staff for all they do for the Fort Carson community.

“To the incredible staff of Evans Army Community Hospital, your undeniable resilience is the true foundation of this facility,” Summons said. “Keep taking care of one another and our Soldiers and families.”

During his farewell address, Mapes expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the EACH team and welcomed Williams to the Mountain Post.

“Jason – you are taking command of something incredibly precious today, and I know this organization is in exceptional hands,” Mapes said. “To the men and women of EACH – thank you. When I took command, my goal was to take care of you so that you could take care of the mission. But the truth is, you took care of me. You inspired me and reminded me every single day why I joined the Army Medical Department in the first place. Please know that I leave here today a better leader and a better person, simply because I had the privilege of serving alongside you. Thank you for everything.”

In his first opportunity to address the Soldiers, civilians and contractors of EACH as its new commander, Williams thanked the EACH staff for their support and challenged them to continue the hospital’s legacy of providing exceptional care to Soldiers, Family Members and Retirees.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to stand before you today as your commander,” said Williams. “Each holds a vital, no-fail role here at Fort Carson. We are a premier medical readiness platform, and our mission is clear: we exist to ensure the medical readiness of the mountain post, and to deliver world-class, compassionate healthcare to our Soldiers, Retirees and our Military Families.

“My commitment to you is that I will lead from the front, listen to your insights, and work tirelessly to ensure you have the resources and support you need to accomplish our mission. Together, we will continue “Caring for America’s Best.' Thank you for this privilege. I look forward to serving alongside each of you.”