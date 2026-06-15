59th Medical Wing Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Matthew John Braman | Chief Master Sgt. Marcus D. Washington, outgoing command chief of the 59th Medical Wing, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster, commander of the 59th Medical Wing, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of responsibility and authority from one senior enlisted leader to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The 59th Medical Wing held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony June 12, 2026, at the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, marking the transfer of responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Marcus D. Washington to Chief Master Sgt. Harvey M. McReynolds Jr.

As the wing’s senior enlisted leader, Washington served as principal advisor to the commander on matters affecting the health, welfare, readiness, and professional development of more than 3,500 enlisted Airmen across the Air Force’s only medical wing. During his tenure, he helped advance the wing’s mission of delivering trusted healthcare, medical education and training, clinical research, and global medical readiness.

McReynolds assumes responsibility following his assignment as Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Entering the Air Force in 1998, he brings nearly three decades of leadership experience spanning aircraft maintenance, first sergeant duties, and senior enlisted leadership positions across the Air Force.

The Change of Responsibility Ceremony is a military tradition that formally transfers authority, responsibility, and accountability from one senior enlisted leader to another, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission accomplishment.

The 59th Medical Wing extends its gratitude to Chief Washington for his dedicated service and welcomes Chief McReynolds as he joins the Gateway Wing team.