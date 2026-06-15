USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new garrison command team

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (June 17, 2026) – Col. Daniel Artino relinquished command of the Presidio of Monterey garrison to Col. Bridget Dalziel during a change of command ceremony at Soldier Field on June 17.The ceremony also included a change of responsibility, marking the transfer of senior enlisted leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Bossart to Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marshall.



Maj. Gen. Richard T. Appelhans, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, presided over the event, and praised Artino and Bossart for all they accomplished as the garrison command team.



“Over the last two years, this command team has navigated complex infrastructure challenges, championed the well-being of the nation’s service members, civilians and families while strengthening vital relationships with our sister services and the local Monterey community,” Appelhans said. “Gentlemen, your leadership has been nothing short of phenomenal. I thank you for your stewardship of this historic installation.”



Appelhans offered Dalziel and Marshall his full support and confidence as they take leadership over the Presidio of Monterey.



“There is no better command team to grab the baton and continue sprinting than Col. Dalziel and CSM Marshall,” Appelhans said. “I have no doubt that you two are up to the task and will look at all of this installation’s responsibilities and challenges with an innovative eye. You have my implicit trust and confidence to lead.”



During Artino’s final address, he thanked the countless installation partners who help ensure the success of the installation. He also asked all members of the PoM Garrison workforce to stand and be recognized.



“These professionals are invested in the work of generating warfighter readiness so that our Army and the Department of War can protect and defend against the enemies of our nation, ensuring our country remains a beacon of freedom,” Artino said. “They are professionals in every sense of the word and they love what they do.”



Artino will report to the U.S. Military Academy, where he is an alumnus, for his next duty assignment. Bossart will report to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to serve as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.



Dalziel is a career Army aviator and UH-60M pilot who has served for 23 years. Prior to becoming the garrison commander at the Presidio of Monterey, Dalziel served as the Command Management Chief for the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



In her first address as the garrison commander, Dalziel spoke about the strategic importance of PoM and her role as garrison commander and a community member.



“As I assume this responsibility, I’m energized by the opportunities ahead. A garrison succeeds when it is rooted in trust, shared purpose and strong relationships.” Dalziel said. “I’m excited to join this incredible team and I look forward to building on the garrison’s momentum as we work, serve and grow together. I am proud to lead alongside you all.”



In addition, Dalziel addressed the local government leaders in attendance and expressed her desire to work with them and continue their valuable relationships.



“I am committed to strengthening our ties with our local partners – our city and county leaders, community organizations, schools, businesses and the many friends who support the service members and families every single day.”



Dalziel is a native of upstate New York and was commissioned in the aviation branch following her graduation from Central Missouri State University in 2002.She has served in a wide array of leadership roles including a senior service fellowship at Harvard University, a congressional fellowship and as commander of the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion in South Korea. She has also served at NATO, on the Army Staff and completed three combat deployments to the Middle East as a UH-60M pilot.



Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marshall, PoM’s newest senior enlisted leader, has served in the U.S. Army since 2000. He has six combat deployments and three operational deployments and most recently served as the command Sgt. Maj. for the 304th Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:46 Story ID: 568078 Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes new garrison command team, by Noah Rappahahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.