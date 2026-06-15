Fort Hood sergeant major sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping, sexually abusing children

FORT HOOD, Texas – A senior noncommissioned officer was convicted by a military jury of raping and sexually abusing two young children at the conclusion of his trial June 12 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center.

Sgt. Maj. Victor M. Rivera, 49, a telecommunications operations chief assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Corps Signal Brigade, III Armored Corps, was sentenced by the military judge to 25 years in prison, total forfeiture of pay and allowances, a reduction in rank to E-1, and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

Rivera began abusing the older victim in 2019 when she was under the age of 16 while living in Harker Heights, Texas, a community near Fort Hood.

Approximately a year later, he began abusing the younger victim who was under the age of 12.

The victims told their mother about the abuse and she reported Rivera to the Harker Heights Police Department in October 2020.

When local authorities learned that Rivera was in the Army, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified and joined the investigation.

In 2025, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel notified the Bell County District Attorney’s Office of the intent to simultaneously prosecute Rivera. Bell County continued their case awaiting resolution of the Army case. Army OSTC preferred charges against Rivera on November 20, 2025.

Army CID investigators extracted forensic evidence from Rivera’s phone showing he frequently visited websites discussing the sexual abuse of minors.

This evidence, along with the testimony from both victims and their mother, were instrumental factors in convicting Rivera.

“This was a huge success story for the two investigative agencies working together and for Army CID utilizing its resources to conduct an extensive digital forensic analysis of Sgt. Maj. Rivera’s phone years after his arrest,” said Lt. Col. Tara Goble, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC. “It was a great example of the progress we have made with information sharing between Bell County and the Army. Coordination was done at both the investigative and prosecution levels, showing the effectiveness of collaboration and cooperation.”

“The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s ultimate goal is to protect the vulnerable by uncovering the truth and exposing those who prey on children, regardless of their rank or position,” said Special Agent in Charge Lane Allen, Army CID Central Texas Field Office. “This conviction is a testament to the dedication of our agents, and the undeniable power of our partnership with the Harker Heights Police Department.”

“The victims in this case waited a long time for justice. Despite the delays, frustrations, and other case complications, they persevered in the process, never faltering. This court-martial validated their trust in the military justice system,” said Maj. John Architzel, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC.

“After suffering years of abuse at the hands of Sgt. Maj. Rivera, the strength the victims showed by testifying against him was unwavering and inspiring,” said Capt. Kristyn Dial, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC.

Rivera will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by the Harker Heights Police Department and Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office.

About the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel: The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit http://www.army.mil/ostc.

To Report a Crime: If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at http://www.p3tips.com/armycid.