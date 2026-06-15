Joint Base Charleston welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Regan Enriquez | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Regan Enriquez | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, passes the guidon to Col. K. Michael Shirley II, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2026. The installation serves as a strategic power projection platform supporting global mobility operations and installation support for military missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Air Force Col. K. Michael Shirley II assumed command of Joint Base Charleston and the 628th Air Base Wing from Col. Jason H. Parker during a change of command ceremony here, June 17, 2026.



Maj. Gen. Darren R. Cole, Twenty-First Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by military leaders, service members, civilian employees from across the installation and community partners.



The ceremony included the passing of the organizational guidon, a military tradition symbolizing the transfer of command authority and responsibility.



"Leaders can come and go, but the Airmen are the ones who make it happen," Cole said. "The men and women of the 628th Air Base Wing are the foundation of force generation and power projection."



A career security forces officer, Shirley has served in leadership positions across the Air Force, including four squadron command assignments.



"Taking command of the 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston is an incredible honor," Shirley said. “I certainly appreciate what it takes to support a complex, joint environment, but the sheer scale of what this team accomplishes here every day is truly unmatched."



Joint Base Charleston serves as a strategic power projection platform supporting global mobility operations and installation support for military missions around the world. Home to more than 70 Department of War and federal agencies, the installation supports a total force of more than 132,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees.



As the commander, Shirley is responsible for leading the wing's installation support mission while ensuring mission-ready Airmen are prepared to support combatant commanders around the globe.



As he assumes command, Shirley said he looks forward to strengthening the partnership between Joint Base Charleston and the Lowcountry.



"The bond between this installation and the surrounding communities is something special," Shirley said. "I am deeply committed to being a strong partner and neighbor across the Lowcountry.”