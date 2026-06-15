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    Contract set to furnish Army cyber defense training facility

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Story by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Contract set to furnish Army cyber defense training facility

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville awarded a $2.8 million contract to furnish the Army Cyber Center of Excellence, a tenant unit based at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

    The contract calls for Office Images Inc., of Roswell, Georgia, to fill the 140,000-square-foot Training, Research, and Network Center facility with furniture and appliances to accommodate the thousands of Army officers, warrant officers, and enlisted personnel who train there annually.

    The CCoE mission is dedicated to training Soldiers in 21st-century cyber defense from its modern academic campus.

    Huntsville Center’s Furnishings Program contracts procure and install furnishings for various federal agencies worldwide. The program is a full-service organization capable of providing project management, interior design and quality assurance for all furniture requirements.

    Last year, the Furnishings Program managed more than 330 projects, of which 96 percent were completed on time and within budget.

    Recent high-profile furnishing projects include the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Cyber & Engineering Academic Center, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District Headquarters and various USACE Emergency Operations Centers across the nation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:59
    Story ID: 568048
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Contract set to furnish Army cyber defense training facility, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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