Sustainment enterprise fields the future, sheds the past at AMEC

Photo By Rebecca Teutsch | Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Sites are Army Materiel Command’s enterprise solution to the growing challenge of maintaining operational readiness in a dynamic environment. Mobile ERDS teams deploy directly to installations impacted by Continuous Transformation to assist units with assessing, redistributing or divesting equipment. This new capability is one of many efforts by AMC to streamline equipment management, free up resources for units impacted by ATI and refocus Soldiers on their core mission: to be agile, lethal and ready. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – To maintain overmatch on the modern battlefield, the Army is preparing to field next-generation technology at an unprecedented rate - but delivering new gear is only half the battle. At the Army Modernization and Equipping Conference June 8-11 at Army Materiel Command headquarters, leaders and experts emphasized that accelerating both the equipping of units and the divestiture of legacy systems requires a synchronized, unified push from the entire sustainment enterprise.

The AMEC is a bi-annual forum to schedule distributions and displacements of equipment synched with Army priorities and unit calendars. Senior representatives from AMC, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training and more emphasized to attendees that it is imperative for the sustainment enterprise to collaborate on solutions to the equipping frictions presented throughout the week.

“The sustainment enterprise must operate as a unified front to streamline supply chains, accelerate the fielding of new combat platforms and execute rapid turn-in efforts across the Army,” said Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, AMC deputy commanding general.

Getting the right equipment into the hands of Soldiers and getting outdated gear off their property books requires more than just new contracts, it requires a network of logistics operations and communication across the Army to build combat readiness.

Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Site

AMC gave an update on the Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Site effort, or ERDS, a flexible equipment turn-in capability to provide property accountability relief to units impacted by changes to Army force structure.

During the 2026 fiscal year, AMC stood up three focused ERDS presence sites at former Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites at Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Hood, Texas; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, alongside mobile ERDS teams, or METs, capable of deploying temporarily across the Army. These teams have been utilizing a simplified property accountability process to support rapid equipment divestiture and transfer from Army units that are activating, converting or inactivating.

Accomplishments for the ERDS team this year have included:

· Building a data dashboard that provides enterprise-level visibility of ERDS operations, legacy equipment and second destination transportation, or SDT, request status · Reducing legacy equipment on hand at former MDRS sites by 72% since January 1, 2026 · Enabling turn-in of repair parts in addition to major end items and other supplies on unit property books · Strengthening the Army’s partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

In the 2027 fiscal year, the ERDS team plans to expand its presence to 12 continuously operating sites and standing up one MET to provide property accountability relief to Army National Guard and Reserve units. “ERDS represents the baseline of where the Army is going doctrinally,” Lawrence said. “We are planning to sustain ERDS through the next several fiscal years and aim for it to become a program of record.”

Future of Army Maintenance

Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and the Combined Arms Support Command briefed updates to the Army maintenance community that included details on revisions to Army Regulation 750-1, published in April, which governs maintenance operations.

Amendments to AR 750-1 will reduce maintenance burdens on units across the Army through items like the elimination of ineffective requirements, removing mandatory man-hour reporting and incorporating the Army equipment service optimization fully into policy.

Second Destination Transportation

Army Sustainment Command and Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Programs, or Army G-8, presented findings from a study on how SDT is currently programmed and executed within the Army.

The team that conducted the study defined SDT as the movement of equipment and materiel among and between depots, logistics centers, field activities and over ocean transportation segments. Additionally, the team outlined specific examples of these shipments to clarify whether they are funded through centrally managed accounts or other Army G-8 programs.

The study aimed to build understanding of what the Army is currently spending on SDT, what the funding buys and if the Army is getting the most out of this funding. The tiger team in charge of the study traced the execution of SDT funding and built a dashboard to inform resourcing decisions in the future.

The team outlined obstacles to efficiency and savings of SDT funding as well as gaps for effective management, teeing up an important background atmospheric as attendees spent the week planning fielding and divestiture of equipment.

Operational Readiness Program

More than one year into the Operational Readiness Program, AMC provided an update on how ORP is increasing unit readiness and rebuilding a culture of maintenance within the Army by integrating Organic Industrial Base artisans and expertise with unit maintainers.

After completing the first-ever ORP cycle with 1st Brigade Combat Team of the Army’s 1st Armored Division and achieving an operational readiness increase of 12-14% from training to deployment, AMC expanded the program to provide a depot-touch to three more units this year.

“The over-the-shoulder training provided by our OIB artisans is invaluable for our maintainers,” said Rich Martin, AMC executive director for supply chain management.

In addition to a quantifiable increase in unit readiness rates, units participating in ORP also experience reduced expenditure on repair parts for their equipment that has been overhauled and measurable improvements in unit field-level maintenance proficiency.

Rapid Removal of Excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment

AMC provided an update on the Rapid Removal of Excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment effort, or R2O, for the first time since the Army-wide release of the Soldier Equipping and Asset Management, or SEAM, platform.

R2O paves the way for strategic modernization of OCIE by enabling Soldiers to quickly and easily turn in excess or obsolete personal equipment to their central issue facility. The effort allows the Army to reclaim critical stock into the OCIE supply chain while also unburdening Soldiers from continuing to maintain and move with redundant equipment.

As R2O is utilized and streamlines the OCIE supply chain, the Army now has a more accurate picture of inventory and can ensure each individual Soldier has access to serviceable and up-to-date equipment that is appropriate for their unit type and climate.

After several successful proofs of principle and the release of SEAM, the R2O team at AMC is aligning the program with the Continuous Transformation readiness model and planning a wider roll-out across the Army.

Item Unique Identification Program

AMC briefed AMEC attendees on the Item Unique Identification program, which facilitates accurate tracking, maintenance history, audit-ready accountability and lifecycle management through unique identification codes on OCIE, major end items and medical materiel.

As IUID continues to roll out across the military, the team at AMC is hoping to soon have a fully compliant integrated logistics environment when every qualified item is identified and traceable.

The IUID experts also briefed that they are working closely with the AMC streamline property accountability team and the Army Audit Agency to enable quick and efficient property accountability and inventory of items with a UID, ultimately enabling the Army to conduct more efficient and accurate audits in the future.