CRDAMC welcomes new Medical Support Unit for Fort Hood DRC mission

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center bid farewell to the 7240th Medical Support Unit and welcomed the 7210th MSU in a ceremony June 12.

The mission of the 7210th is to support CRDAMC in operating the Fort Hood Deployment Readiness Center, playing a vital role in providing a wide range of deployment and redeployment medical services to thousands of personnel, service members and civilians.

“Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Anna Rhodes and Master Sgt. Delgadina Gonzales, the 7240th has not only maintained the standard, they have truly raised the bar, setting a new higher standard, ensuring that each and every Soldier who processed through the DRC and received their stamp of approval was ready,” said Col. Mark Jacques, commander, CRDAMC. “They are ready to answer the nation’s call and successfully complete the Army mission.”

“Both at the DRC and at TMC 14 on North Fort Hood, the clinical care you provided and the compassion and concern for wellness you have shown to every Soldier has been remarkable.”

Jacques welcomed the 7210th team and encouraged them to take advantage of all CRDAMC and Fort Hood has to offer.

“I have no doubt you will continue the fine tradition of excellence established by your predecessors,” he said.

Rhodes thanked CRDAMC and the battalion, brigade and division leadership in the audience. “Today marks both a transition and a moment of reflection,” he said.

“When I assumed command, I believed my responsibility was to accomplish the mission and to care for Soldiers. As I leave, I’ve come to realize that those were never separate tasks,” said Rhodes. “The people were the mission. That lesson reflects Col Jacques’ people first philosophy and one I will carry with me long after this chapter ends.”

Incoming commander, Lt. Col. Anisa Garcia, 7240th commander, closed the ceremony accepting the new mission and encouraging her team for the task ahead.

“I say to you now, remain flexible and stay motivated, that’s what has gotten you to this point,” said Garcia. “Keep in mind that though our leadership may have changed, though our mission may have changed, those who we serve have not, and the reason we put on this uniform has not.”

The seamless transfer of authority reinforces the enduring commitment of Army Reserve medical units to supporting operational readiness and the health of the force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:27 Story ID: 568041 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRDAMC welcomes new Medical Support Unit for Fort Hood DRC mission, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.