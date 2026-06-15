Marine Force Storage Command Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Col. Sharon L. Dubow relinquishes command of Marine Force Storage Command to Col. Thomas J. Stona during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The passing of the organizational colors symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Col. Sharon L. Dubow relinquishes command of Marine Force Storage Command to Col....... read more read more

Marine Force Storage Command (MFSC) welcomed Col. Thomas J. Stona as its new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony June 17, 2026, at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Stona assumed command from Col. Sharon L. Dubow, who led the organization for the past two years.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for MFSC, a command responsible for providing global storage, management and sustainment capabilities that directly support Marine Corps readiness.

Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general of Marine Corps Logistics Command, recognized Dubow’s leadership and highlighted the command’s continued evolution from a storage-focused organization into a critical sustainment capability for the Marine Corps.

“Your charge as commanders is to leave the command better than you found it, and Sharon, you have done that without a doubt,” Reventlow said. “It takes a great leader to affect change and make an already great organization better, and you are that great leader.”

During Dubow’s tenure, MFSC strengthened enterprise-level logistics support by improving audit readiness, inventory accountability, secondary repairables management and Class II supply optimization. Her leadership helped advance efforts to modernize storage and sustainment operations, improve oversight of critical equipment and repairable components, and ensure Marines have the resources required to support readiness across the force.

Dubow credited the success of the command to the Marines, civilians, contractors and partners who supported the mission.

“You overhauled our legacy operations, transforming us into a modern, predictive sustainment command,” Dubow said. “You did not just sail the ship, you made history.”

Dubow will continue serving the Marine Corps Logistics Command team as the command’s chief of staff. As he assumed command, Stona thanked the MFSC team and recognized the accomplishments of those who built the organization since its establishment. He emphasized that MFSC’s mission remains centered on supporting Marines wherever they operate.

“At MFSC, our first name is Marine,” Stona said. “We exist to support Marines. We support the warfighter who may have to face our nation’s enemies somewhere on earth, and we can never lose sight of that.”

Stona brings more than two decades of Marine Corps logistics experience to the command, including operational deployments and assignments supporting Marines across the Fleet Marine Force.