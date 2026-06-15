Utah National Guard joins community conversation on mental health and resilience

Photo By Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez | Panelists participate in a discussion during "In the Open: Strength Beyond the Uniform" at The Ballpark at America First Square, June 13, 2025. The roundtable focused on shared experiences with stress, trauma and resilience among military members, first responders and former professional athletes. (Utah National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez) see less | View Image Page

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Before Utah National Guard members took the field against Hill Air Force Base on June 13, The Ballpark at America First Square was focused on a different kind of resilience.

Former Major League Baseball players, first responders, military members and community leaders gathered for In the Open: Strength Beyond the Uniform, an event designed to encourage honest conversations about mental health, resilience and seeking support.

Among the panelists was Lt. Col. John Isom, commander of the 300th Military Intelligence Brigade, who shared a message shaped by nearly three decades of military service.

"You're not alone," Isom told the audience. "That's often the lie we tell ourselves. We think we're the only one going through something, but today shows the exact opposite. At some point in life, we're all dealing with challenges."

The roundtable brought together people from professions that often demand strength, composure and performance under pressure. Though their careers differ, athletes, first responders and military members often face similar stress, trauma and expectations to keep moving forward.

For Isom, the event also highlighted how much the conversation around mental health has evolved within the military.

"When I joined the Army nearly 30 years ago, you didn't admit you had PTSD or mental health challenges," he said. "You sucked it up, put some dirt on it and kept moving with the mission."

Today, he said, that culture has changed, and the difference is clear.

As commander of more than 900 military intelligence professionals, Isom recognizes the importance of an environment in which service members feel comfortable seeking help.

Soldiers pride themselves on being strong, resilient and dependable, yet those qualities can make it difficult to ask for support.

"Showing strength isn't keeping it inside," Isom said. "Asking for help is a sign of strength."

That shift in thinking has become increasingly important across the military as leaders work to remove stigma surrounding mental health care and encourage service members to use available resources before challenges become crises.

The Utah National Guard's participation in this event reflected a broader commitment to readiness beyond physical fitness and technical proficiency. Mental, emotional, and social well-being all help build a force capable of accomplishing its mission at home and abroad.

Events like In the Open also create opportunities to connect with community partners who share similar experiences and challenges. Throughout the discussion, participants spoke openly about the pressures associated with public service, leadership, and high-performance careers, reinforcing a common message: no one should face those challenges alone.

Before the exhibition games began, organizers recognized a select group of individuals whose work has strengthened their communities through mental health advocacy, support to veterans and first responders, community leadership and public service. Each honoree received a commemorative baseball bat in recognition of their efforts to strengthen individuals, families and communities through service and support.

The recognition served as a fitting bridge between the morning's discussion and the afternoon's competition, reinforcing the shared commitment to supporting others and fostering stronger, healthier communities.

After the ceremony, Utah National Guard members faced off against Hill Air Force Base in a friendly exhibition game. The Guard carried a late lead before Hill mounted a comeback in the final inning to secure a narrow victory.

Yet as players shook hands and families gathered around the field after the final out, the score seemed secondary. Instead, the day brought together athletes, service members, first responders, and community members for honest conversations, shared experiences, and meaningful connections.

Long after the game ended, the message remained clear: resilience grows through connection, and no one has to face life's challenges alone.