62d MXS AGE tests maintenance optimization project

Photo By Airman 1st Class Giselle Nicasio-Aguero | Members from the 62d Maintenance Squadron, Air Mobility Command aerospace ground equipment and Redshred pose for a photo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 2, 2026. The 62d MXS hosted the team members to test the Cognitive Observant Assistant for Coaching and Helping, a software designed to modernize maintenance procedures within the AGE community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Giselle Nicasio) see less | View Image Page

From June 2-3, 2026, team members from Redshred and Air Mobility Command’s Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection Directorate visited the 62d Maintenance Squadron to test a new task optimization program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

The Cognitive Observant Assistant for Coaching and Helping is a program designed to optimize maintenance tasks by using a tablet platform to streamline maintainer technical data usage. The software provides technical order references and figures on a tablet while a maintainer goes through the maintainer task steps. The 62d MXS was selected by AMC to test the under-development software to modernize maintenance procedures within the aerospace ground equipment community.

“It’s a good program, especially for Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacob Sullivan, 62d MXS AGE flight chief. “There are times when we may have to look into multiple technical orders for a certain maintenance task. COACH will allow us to have all the TOs in one central location where we can go step-by-step for a maintenance task.”

COACH was developed through the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Perceptual Task Guidance program to improve maintenance, aerospace and healthcare operations. With COACH, maintainers would no longer have to flip through multiple TOs to do a maintenance task. The software provides maintainers with task steps in sequential order while referencing the TOs the task is based on. It also alerts the user to any cautions, warnings, hazardous material required, or special tools needed regarding the task.

“Let’s say you’re downrange and for whatever reason, the career field specialty that does the job is out, they got sick and were sent home or worse, and you’re tasked to do that task,” said Jamie Sparks, Redshred COACH program manager. “It has to be done, but you at least have the procedures that are enhanced with additional media so you’re not doing it on a wing and a prayer.”

U.S Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bruneau, 62d MXS AGE specialist, demonstrated the use of COACH during a test on a B-4 Aircraft Maintenance Platform, a type of adjustable ground support equipment designed for servicing aircraft. By following COACH instructions to inspect, raise and lower the aircraft stand, Bruneau provided invaluable feedback necessary to shape COACH as it evolves into a more capable and effective tool for the AGE maintenance community.

“I think COACH is great. It’s streamlining everything,” said Bruneau. “It would make everything really simple to use. The simpler it is, the faster we get the job done and the more tasks we could go on to do.”

While COACH remains in the early stages of development and will require continued testing and refinement, the demonstration at Joint Base Lewis-McChord highlights its potential to transform how maintenance tasks are learned and performed by Air Force maintainers.

“We are extremely early in the process” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joel Trevino, Air Mobility Command aerospace ground equipment function manager. “There’s room for modernization in a lot of our tactics and procedures, there’s room to make things better. We’re moving in the right direction.”

The 62d MXS is using tests like COACH to give maintainers the tools and experience needed to perform tasks more efficiently, accurately and independently. These efforts have the potential to modernize and improve the way the 62d MXS keeps aircraft ready to fly, while strengthening the 62d AW’s ability to generate combat power, sustain operations in austere environments, and support the mission whenever and wherever they are needed.