Three Leaders, Three Journeys, One Achievement

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (June 2026) — Three Navy Sailors assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) recently reached one of the most significant milestones in an enlisted career: selection to the rank of senior chief petty officer. Although each Sailor followed a different path to success, Senior Chief Petty Officer Renika Willis, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brannon Deugan, and Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eva-Marie Ramsaran share a common commitment to leadership, service, and the development of others. Senior chief petty officers represent a small and highly selective portion of the Navy's enlisted force. Advancement to E-8 is earned through years of sustained superior performance, demonstrated leadership, technical expertise, and selection by a Navy-wide board that evaluates candidates based on their service record and potential for increased responsibility. For Willis, leadership has always been rooted in service to people. "I'm going to serve that person the same way and treat them the same across the board," Willis said. Throughout her career, Willis has remained committed to treating every Sailor with dignity and respect regardless of rank, background, or position. Her leadership philosophy centers on creating an environment where individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. Willis believes that taking care of people is essential to mission readiness and organizational success. "If the people aren't taken care of, the mission's not going to be taken care of," she said. As she reflects on her recent promotion to senior chief, Willis hopes her legacy will be measured not only by mission accomplishment but by the positive impact she has had on those around her. She strives to be a self-aware leader who fosters trust, inclusion, and professional growth while helping create a culture where Sailors can thrive. While Willis draws motivation from serving others, Deugan credits much of his inspiration to family and the example set by his father. "My dad is actually a retired U.S. Army first sergeant, so I've always had a goal of at least reaching the same pay grade as him, if not outperforming him at some point," Deugan said. Growing up in a military family, Deugan developed an appreciation for service, discipline, and leadership at an early age. Those lessons helped shape his career, motivated him to pursue opportunities that challenged him professionally, and prepared him for greater responsibility. Today, Deugan says the support of his wife and children has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Like many military families, they have navigated deployments, training requirements, and long periods apart while balancing the demands of military service and family life. "My wife and kids have always been there for me," Deugan said. "They make a lot of sacrifices to allow me to further my career, and we've both had times where we've had to be single parents while supporting each other's military service." As he prepares to assume the responsibilities of a senior chief petty officer, Deugan remains focused on the people he leads. He hopes Sailors remember him as someone who cared about them beyond their role in the workplace. "I just want people to look back and remember me as someone who helped them and actually cared about them as a person," he said. For Ramsaran, selection to senior chief represents the culmination of years of consistent effort, mentorship, and service rather than a pursuit of rank itself. Throughout her career, Ramsaran focused on taking care of Sailors, embracing challenging assignments, and leaving every command better than she found it. Whether supporting operational missions, mentoring junior personnel, or leading teams through periods of change, she viewed each assignment as an opportunity to grow and contribute. "I learned early that with rank comes responsibility, so I focused on being the best leader and teammate I could be rather than chasing the next promotion," Ramsaran said. That mindset helped shape her approach to leadership and allowed her to focus on the mission while supporting those around her. Ramsaran credits much of her success to family members, mentors, peers, and Sailors who invested in her development throughout the years. She said every assignment provided valuable lessons that strengthened her leadership philosophy and reinforced the importance of maintaining high standards while remaining approachable and supportive. Looking ahead, Ramsaran hopes to be remembered as a leader who genuinely cared about people and never lost sight of the person behind the uniform. "The most meaningful legacy I can leave is helping others become better Sailors, leaders, and individuals," Ramsaran said. Although their experiences differ, Willis, Deugan, and Ramsaran share many of the same leadership principles. Each emphasizes the importance of serving others, building strong relationships, and investing in the next generation of Sailors. Their selections also highlight the diverse experiences and perspectives that strengthen the Navy's senior enlisted ranks. Together, they demonstrate that effective leadership can take many forms, but its foundation remains the same: putting people first and leading by example. As they join the ranks of the Navy's senior enlisted leaders, all three are prepared to take on greater responsibility while continuing to mentor, develop, and advocate for the Sailors entrusted to their care. Their journeys serve as a reminder that advancement is not defined solely by personal achievement but by the lasting impact leaders have on those they serve. For Willis, Deugan and Ramsaran, selection to senior chief is more than a promotion — it reflects years of dedication, sacrifice and commitment to others, and the beginning of a new chapter in their leadership journey.