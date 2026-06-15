USAG Wiesbaden welcomes new leadership

Photo By Volker Ramspott | Col. Ringo L. Midles assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden from Col. Troy D. Danderson during a change of command ceremony, June 17, at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne. (Photo by Volker Ramspott, Visual Information Specialist Wiesbaden) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Volker Ramspott | Col. Ringo L. Midles assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden from Col. Troy D....... read more read more

WIESBADEN, Germany — Col. Ringo L. Midles assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden from Col. Troy D. Danderson during a change of command ceremony, June 17, at Allen Field on Clay Kaserne.

Wesley Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe Chief of Staff, was the first to welcome the new garrison commander during the ceremony.

"While today's ceremony marks the accomplishment of one commander, and welcomes another, it gives us an opportunity to recognize the outstanding team that serves, supports and cares for this community every single day," Leisinger said.

During the ceremony, the garrison flag was passed from Danderson to Leisinger, who in turn passed the colors to Midles, symbolizing his assumption of command of the garrison.

After two years as the USAG Wiesbaden garrison commander, Danderson relinquished command to Midles in this time-honored tradition, representing the Army's trust and loyalty in the incoming commander as he accepts the transfer of authority and responsibility.

"I'm proud to have been part of a team that built a warfighting-ready garrison to match our warfighting teams," Danderson said. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to work and live at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. It truly has become a home for us."

Midles, who has three generations of family ties to the area, reflected on the significance of his new command and his commitment to the mission and community.

"Wiesbaden is very much our home," said Midles, who was previously stationed at USAG Wiesbaden. Looking ahead to his time in command, Midles expressed his commitment to the mission and the community.

"I respect and understand that to whom much is given, much is required," Midles said. "I look forward to being a preferred partner — enabling our troops, maintaining quality services and supporting the units and organizations."

The ceremony was attended by numerous guests ranging from local community leaders, tenant unit leadership, the Bundeswehr, garrison staff and community members.