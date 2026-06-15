Joint Base Andrews is the 2026 CINC IEA Winner

Courtesy Photo | JB Andrews, Maryland, has earned the title of the DAF’s premier installation, setting a standard for excellence in the face of unprecedented challenges. Their success provides a powerful blueprint for the future of installation management, demonstrating how to execute high-stakes national missions while investing deeply in our service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | JB Andrews, Maryland, has earned the title of the DAF’s premier installation,...... read more read more

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, added a historic new accolade to its mantle: Department of the Air Force winner of the 2026 Commander-in-Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. This honor represents the pinnacle of effective base management across the Department of War, recognizing the top installation from each military service for exceptional commitment to mission support, operational efficiency, and quality of life.

Known widely as “America’s Airfield,” JBA is home to 26,000 joint military and civilian personnel. As U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing Commander and JBA’s Installation Commander, notes, the base’s strength lies in its “joint force of Airmen, Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians [who] work seamlessly to execute high-visibility, no-fail national security missions every single day.”

Serving as the host wing, the 316th Wing has been pivotal to JBA’s success, providing contingency response, security, personnel, contracting, finance, logistics, and infrastructure support for $6.9 billion in assets. The win is “a powerful testament to the daily dedication of our team,” said Oh.

The CINC IEA was established in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan, who envisioned military bases as “centers of professionalism, pride, and productivity” and challenged installations to find “imaginative and innovative solutions” to complex problems.

JBA has put this award’s historic legacy into action, tackling complex challenges head on. Operating under the constant watch of the global spotlight, JBA’s personnel managed an unprecedented surge in National Special Security events over the past fiscal year. The base served as the primary logistical and ceremonial hub for the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, the 60th Presidential Inauguration, and the U.S. Army’s historic 250th birthday parade.

According to U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Lemon, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Washington, this prestigious award is a “powerful validation of our incredible teamwork” in the face of significant challenges.

Military installations are not inherently funded or staffed to absorb the large, sudden footprint of multiple national security events of this scale, making these achievements remarkable. To execute these high-pressure, no-fail operations, JBA’s leadership leveraged a culture of resourcefulness, maximizing existing personnel and assets to protect the nation’s leadership while simultaneously maintaining daily flight-line operations.

“Our mission sets at Joint Base Andrews are broad in scope and high in visibility. From Presidential and Special Airlift missions to distinguished Naval airlift that projects diplomacy across the globe, and from strategic air refueling to Homeland Defense and continuity of government operations, our Airmen deliver on every front.” said Oh. “Their dedication keeps JBA resilient, secure, and mission-ready.”

That same spirit of innovation transformed how JBA interacted with the public during the 2025 JBA Air Show. Rather than relying on traditional outreach methods, the public affairs team built strategic alliances with major regional sports franchises, including the Washington Nationals, Washington Commanders, Washington Spirit, and DC United. These collaborations directly engaged 3.9 million local community members and drew a record crowd of 150,000 spectators.

For those who could not attend in person, the team deployed a highly efficient livestreaming setup that cut standard production costs by two-thirds while broadcasting the event to a massive global audience of 24 million viewers.

While JBA excelled on the public stage, its most enduring achievements were rooted in its heavy investment in the people behind the mission. The installation completed a comprehensive renovation of a 120-room dormitory for single service members and broke ground on a state-of-the-art, $25 million Child Development Center, directly addressing the childcare availability challenges that impact military family readiness.

Lemon attributes thishigh levelof success to a foundation of “clear communication and mutual respect.” He notes that leaders from every joint and mission partner team are brought together to ensure base operations are completely unified. “When everyone understands the bigger picture and respects the heavy lift each service has here, it is much easier to pull together.”

Competing against elite installations across every major command, JBA stood out for its ability to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation. A number of superb nominees were considered for this year’s award, with Hurlburt Field, Florida, finishing as an outstanding runner-up. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Aviano Air Base, Italy, came in third and fourth place, respectively.

“What truly sets JBA apart is the sheer scale, complexity, and national significance of our daily operations,” said Oh. “Around here, we like to say: ‘It’s just another JBA day.’”

By merging high-visibility national service with deep investments in its personnel, Joint Base Andrews has set a new benchmark for installation management, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Commander-in-Chief's Annual Award.