Wyoming National Guard hosts Counterdrug prevention training for nine states

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Parrish | Guam Army National Guard Sgt. George Borja interacts with local youth at a youth club by putting proactive drug demand reduction strategies into practice during a community outreach exercise in Powell, Wyoming, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Parrish) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Parrish | Guam Army National Guard Sgt. George Borja interacts with local youth at a youth club...... read more read more

CODY, Wyo. – Counterdrug members from across the country gathered here June 9-11, 2026, for the Wyoming National Guard’s Positive Action & Prevention Strategies training. Led by Sgt. 1st Class Ty Nieters, a Drug Demand Reduction operator with the Wyoming Counterdrug Program, the National Guard Counterdrug Drug Demand Reduction Outreach (DDRO) program aims to reduce the demand for drugs by leveraging National Guard capabilities to support community-based prevention coalitions.

“The training was a great opportunity to meet with other experts in the field,” Nieters said. “Teaching statistical significance and showing how it relates to prevention will lead to more successful implementation of programs that work and fewer programs that may cause harm.”

The training was designed to engage with other states, build a better understanding of DDRO program fundamentals, highlight Wyoming’s current initiatives and identify ways the state’s program can support and enhance programs nationwide. The event highlighted the importance of local coalitions and the benefits of understanding how to properly administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, in emergency situations.

To put these strategies into practice, attendees divided into two teams to visit local youth clubs. This hands-on experience allowed members to interact directly with youth, practice delivering prevention curriculum and see the impact of their outreach work firsthand.

Guam Army National Guard Sgt. George Borja noted how the diverse perspectives in the room elevated the practical exercises.

“The Wyoming National Guard Counterdrug Program’s shift toward prevention makes sense because it uses positive action tailored to the environment,” Borja said. “Bringing personnel from different backgrounds and cultures into one classroom to share ideas truly maximizes our prevention efforts.”

The Wyoming National Guard’s partnership with state and local law enforcement remains an essential component of the Counterdrug mission. Special Agent Dan Brown of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC, delivered a presentation comparing the operational similarities between ICAC cases and drug cases. The presentation highlighted how both threat types utilize identical social media applications, shared code words and historical trend lines, illustrating how these overlapping challenges affect Wyoming as well as communities nationwide.

Sgt. Maj. Katherine Zwiefel, the Wyoming Counterdrug coordinator, emphasized the necessity of these joint efforts.

“Our integration and partnership with state programs and law enforcement efforts are critical and undeniably effective to improving the health and safety of our kids, families and communities,” Zwiefel said. “Counterdrug is proud of the opportunity to have an active role in protecting our communities.”

Courses like this help ensure Counterdrug personnel have access to the best training, resources and connections throughout the nation. By gathering representatives from nine states around a shared objective, the training strengthens the National Guard’s collective ability to serve and protect their local communities.