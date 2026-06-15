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    Army conducts successful Launched Effects-Medium Range flight test on Black Hawk, accelerating aviation modernization

    Army conducts successful Launched Effects-Medium Range flight test on Black Hawk, accelerating aviation modernization

    Courtesy Photo | An UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter demonstrates the U.S. Army’s air-launched effects...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    Fort A.P. Hill, Va. — The U.S. Army accelerated an air-launched effects (A-LE) capability for the H-60M Black Hawk during a flight test at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia in June. During the three-day event at the installation’s test range, H-60M aircrews successfully launched and controlled multiple medium-range launched effects.

    Aligning with broader Army transformation initiatives, the successful test culminates a 13-month effort to rapidly integrate the A-LE capability into the aircraft. Achieving this milestone validates transformative capability for Army Aviation. This technology allows aircrews to command unmanned A-LE systems from a position of relative safety, extending the reach, lethality and survivability of the force.

    “Launching multiple LEs from a single H‑60M is a first for an Army rotary‑wing platform, marking a major step forward in modernizing Army Aviation." said Rodney Davis, Capability Program Executive, Aviation. “Just as important, validating the system’s advanced networking confirms we can maintain resilient, high‑fidelity command‑and‑control at extended ranges - delivering a decisive advantage for the warfighter.”

    Joint and industry collaboration Extensive joint and industry collaboration drove this achievement. CPE Aviation and the Aviation Future Capability Directorate partnered with other CPEs, Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAE), defense industry partners, and the U.S. Navy to execute the test. This dedicated coordination highlights the Department of War's commitment to interoperability and accelerating the development and maturation of key capabilities.

    “The rapid integration of the Long-Range Precision Munition (LRPM) into the UH-60M A-LE launching solution shows the strong partnership between PAE Fires, PAE Maneuver Air, and DEVCOM AvMC and our commitment to rapidly developing, testing, and fielding cutting edge capabilities to the warfighter,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Mikesh, Jr. CPE, Offensive Fires.

    Furthermore, the Army established a dedicated Combined Test Team composed of flight test engineers and experimental test pilots from the Redstone Test Center and the Technology Development Directorate-Aviation. This team provided a framework for collaborative test planning, execution and reporting. Their efforts ensure an efficient and comprehensive evaluation of the A-LE capability, reduce redundant testing and expedite capability delivery to the warfighter.

    Path forward The Army will mature the capability and feature it in Project Convergence Capstone 6 this summer. The upcoming event will further demonstrate the H-60’s A-LE capability, performance, interoperability and tactical utility within a realistic, large-scale operational environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:39
    Story ID: 567940
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 81
    Downloads: 0

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    Army conducts successful Launched Effects-Medium Range flight test on Black Hawk, accelerating aviation modernization
    Army conducts successful Launched Effects-Medium Range flight test on Black Hawk, accelerating aviation modernization

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    armyaviation
    ArmyModernization
    Black Hawk
    CPEAVN

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