APG Education Center expands academic, career pathways for workforce

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — Navigating the demands of military missions and family life can complicate the pursuit of higher education. To address this, the Aberdeen Proving Ground Education Center offers tailored programs, financial assistance guidance, and a broad network of academic partnerships to support Soldiers, Army Civilians, and their families.

The center serves as a central hub for personnel looking to advance their careers, either for promotion within the Department of Defense or for a transition to the civilian sector.

Katasha Smart, APG education services specialist, emphasized that financial support programs are currently among the most impactful resources available, particularly those aimed at military families. She specifically highlighted the MyCAA program, which offers scholarships to spouses of active-duty service members in pay grades E-1 to E-6, W-1 to W-2, and O-1 to O-3. Eligible spouses who have successfully completed high school can request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 military orders.

Additionally, administrative updates to educational platforms require attention from the workforce this year. For ArmyIgnitED, all Tuition Assistance requests must now be approved by a commander or supervisor. When a student enrolls in a class, their listed supervisor will automatically receive an email and must respond via their .mil email using a Common Access Card.

While Tuition Assistance is widely recognized, the APG Education Center houses several underutilized programs that can accelerate a Soldier's career trajectory. Smart outlined three key benefits that personnel frequently overlook.

The first is the four-year Active Duty Service Obligation, or ADSO, transfer explanation. This option allows Soldiers to transfer education benefits to a family member in DEERS without deducting from their own Tuition Assistance. Soldiers can fund a family member's degree while concurrently using Tuition Assistance to pursue up to a master's degree or certifications on active duty. Smart noted that this benefit manipulation is heavily misunderstood.

"The myth most Soldiers think is if they transfer their benefit to a family member, they cannot get a degree by applying for Tuition Assistance. This is not true," Smart said. She added that once a Soldier retires, the distribution of the 36 months of benefits becomes permanent and cannot be altered.

Another hidden gem is the Basic Skills Education Program, or BSEP. This is the Army’s primary on-duty refresher course focusing on math, reading, and writing. The program helps Soldiers raise their General Technical scores, unlocking officer commissioning, Warrant Officer school, and advanced technical programs.

Finally, the College Level Examination Program, or CLEP, provides standardized testing that assesses college-level knowledge gained outside the classroom. This allows Soldiers to earn college credit for military training or prior knowledge without completing full-term courses.

The center’s impact extends beyond administrative processing, with staff actively mentoring Soldiers to define and reach their goals.

Smart recalled a recent interaction with a Soldier who arrived with a vague goal of obtaining a business degree. After a detailed conversation, they discovered his strong interest in electrical work.

"By the time he left, he knew that he would be using Credentialing Assistance to obtain a certification for a master electrician, then use Tuition Assistance to obtain his BA in business to open his own electrician business and hire classmates," Smart said. "He was excited about the blueprint we created because it was doable."

Another Soldier who received firm mentorship from the education staff during in-processing went on to increase his General Technical score by 24 points, enrolled in college, and recently graduated. He later returned to the center to express his gratitude, stating that without the staff's direct guidance, he would not have achieved those milestones.

To accommodate the unpredictable schedules of the APG workforce, the center partners with dozens of local, national, and global academic institutions. These schools offer a variety of delivery methods — from traditional classroom settings to fully asynchronous online learning — ensuring personnel can find programs that fit their operational tempo.

Representatives from two of the many partnered institutions — Harford Community College and the University of Maryland Global Campus — provided insight into how these educational networks operate to support military students.

As an example of local and hybrid learning options, Harford Community College maintains a physical presence on the installation. Barbara Travers, coordinator of military and veterans' services at HCC, noted that local partners often bring the classroom directly to the workforce.

"Harford Community College supports Soldiers and Civilians by offering in-person and/or hybrid classes on APG North in the evenings," Travers said. She added that local institutions frequently assist on-site with course selection and processing GI Bill® benefits and active-duty Tuition Assistance.

For personnel requiring maximum flexibility due to deployments or shift work, institutions like the University of Maryland Global Campus provide online infrastructures. Jeanine Stallworth, assistant director of in-state Maryland operations at UMGC, highlighted how global partners cater to military schedules.

"Most of our classes are fully online, which means you can complete your work anytime or anywhere — day or night," Stallworth said.

Across the wide variety of partner schools available at APG, military students have access to multiple academic pathways. Continuing education programs provide job skill enhancement and specific workforce credentials for immediate application. Two-year degree programs, often provided by local partners via evening or on-post classes, offer comprehensive foundational education for rapid skill development and promotion. For those seeking advanced roles or civilian transition, four-year and graduate degrees are available, often aligning with high-demand career fields such as cybersecurity, business management, and information technology. Furthermore, educational partners frequently evaluate military experience, allowing service members to earn college credit for leadership and technical training completed during their service.

Stallworth urged hesitant individuals to connect with an academic advisor at their institution of choice to discuss their aspirations, even if they lack a definitive plan.

"Learners do not have to have all the answers," Stallworth said. "Whether you are unsure about the time commitment or your desired program, or you have taken a break from school, talk to a representative so we can discuss where you are and help you move forward one step at a time."

For APG personnel looking to take that first step, Smart echoed the importance of making an initial connection with the Education Center to review the full spectrum of available schools and programs.

"They need to come into the office to have a chat," Smart said. "The chat is where it is determined what they want to pursue and how to begin to do it."