AMC highlights employees’ dedication to mission success

Photo By Derrick Williams | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. From top left, Ariana Richardson, HQs Army Materiel Command; Mindy Bickal, Aviation and Missile Command; Tammy Hale, Army Sustainment Command; Gregory Turner, Communications-Electronics Command; Ebony Arnold, Army Contracting Command; Gregory Boisvert, Installation Management Command; Stephen Snare, Joint Munitions Command; Matthew Siderias, Security Assistance Command; Jodi Cox, Army Transportation Command; Angel Ali, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and Karen Percinel, Financial Management Command. (Christine Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Derrick Williams | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter program recognizes AMC civilian and military personnel who make outstanding contributions to their workplaces – and the second quarter, fiscal year 2026 honorees just dropped.

AMC’s chief of staff Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler announced the enterprise’s top personnel for their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.

“Congratulations on a job well done!” Meisler said in the workforce announcement on behalf of the commanding general.

In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.

The second quarter winners are: