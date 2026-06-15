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    AMC highlights employees’ dedication to mission success

    Employee of the Quarter winners, 2nd quarter FY26

    Photo By Derrick Williams | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Story by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter program recognizes AMC civilian and military personnel who make outstanding contributions to their workplaces – and the second quarter, fiscal year 2026 honorees just dropped.

    AMC’s chief of staff Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler announced the enterprise’s top personnel for their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.

    “Congratulations on a job well done!” Meisler said in the workforce announcement on behalf of the commanding general.

    In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.

    The second quarter winners are:

    • Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Ms. Ariana M. Richardson
    • U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Ms. Mindy K. Bickal
    • U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Mr. Gregory M. Turner
    • U.S. Army Contracting Command – Ms. Ebony D. Arnold
    • U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Ms. Karen F. Percinel
    • U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Mr. Gregory C. Boisvert
    • U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Stephen C. Snare
    • U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Mr. Matthew E. Siderias
    • U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Ms. Tammy T. Hale
    • U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Ms. Angel L. Ali
    • U.S. Army Transportation Command – Ms. Jodi L. Cox

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:23
    Story ID: 567937
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMC highlights employees’ dedication to mission success, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Employee of the Quarter winners, 2nd quarter FY26

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