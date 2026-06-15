Media Advisory: Sail 250 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD - The National Museum of the United States Navy is scheduled to host a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of the “Navy 250: The Legacy,” June 24, 2026. The new exhibition offers an immersive journey through the 250 years of service, sacrifice, and innovation of the U.S. Navy. The event will include remarks from Navy leadership, Maryland state officials, and community leaders and will be followed by a small reception.

The event is slated to be outdoors, celebrating the sailors through the 250-year history of the United States Navy. Sailors’ stories from 1775 to the present will be highlighted through historic artifacts, a theater experience, and interactives. The purpose is to showcase how ordinary individuals have risen to meet the moment in extraordinary times through our nation’s history.

Who: Confirmed speakers include:

Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor, Maryland

Director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Rear Admiral Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy (retired)

Officials from the Baltimore area

Where: Baltimore Visitor Center: 401 Light St, Baltimore MD 21202

When: Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00 AM EDT

Media: RSVP NLT June 18th to NHHC_PublicAffairs@us.navy.mil to ensure event access.

Sail 250 is a massive international maritime event celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States. It features the largest-ever gathering of tall ships and naval vessels from around the world. As a part of the Sail 250 festivities in Baltimore, the NMUSN is opening “Navy 250: The Legacy,” adding to this cultural and maritime spectacle.

Interview Opportunities:

Director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Rear Admiral Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy (retired)

Deputy Director NHHC Capt. Patrick Burns, USN (retired)

Julie Kowalsky, Director, National Museum of the United States Navy

Kyle Bernard, Director of Exhibits, National Museum of the United States Navy

Rajshree Solanki, Senior Curator, National Museum of the United States Navy

NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus. For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil

Note to Media: For more information, contact Naval History and Heritage Command Public Affairs at 202-433-7880 or mailto:nhhc_publicaffairs@us.navy.mil.