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    AQIC celebrates latest cohort of graduates

    Acquisition Instructor Course Graduation

    Photo By Jerry Bynum | Lt. Col. Nathan Williams, commander, Acquisition Instructor Course, delivers remarks...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Story by Caleb Scott 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—Fourteen students were recognized during the Acquisition Instructor Course (AQIC) graduation event June 12 here. AQIC is a highly competitive, rigorous five-and-a-half-month course designed to develop skilled acquirers able to implement acquisition at speed for the Department of the Air Force.

    This year’s graduation event included five graduates from Cohort 2025 Bravo and nine from 2026 Alpha. The graduating class included 10 Air Force officers, one Space Force officer, and three civilians. With these students, the total number of graduates has now reached over 100.

    “This is a pivotal time, and we’ve got to get it right,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, and guest speaker. “We need to ensure our entire acquisition enterprise delivers at a pace that provides the capabilities we need. You’re going to wear the [AQIC] patch, and it means something. Use that influence. You don’t need our permission to lead, just go lead. We’re counting on you.”

    Upon completing the AQIC program, graduates are skilled leaders, instructors, and tacticians, ready to serve as a force multiplier for the Air Force. All AQIC graduates earn a Special Experience Identifier and incur a three-year service commitment.

    “To be awarded this patch and to graduate is a huge honor. But it’s not for me, it’s for the war-fighting community. So how can I use this patch? How can I give back to the Air Force? It’s to accomplish the mission, that’s what it’s about,” said Capt. Ethan Bryan, current graduate.

    AQIC uses an intensive, unconventional curriculum that provides attendees opportunities to integrate with operators in the field. Instructors provide hundreds of hours of critical feedback, all designed to rapidly improve the student. Throughout the course students learn cross-functional academics, operations integration, view intelligence briefings, participate in case study exercises, learn debrief/tactics techniques and procedures, write research papers, and participate in capstone exercises.

    Lt. Col. Nathan Williams, AQIC Commander, completed the course himself back in 2022 and emphasizes the incredible difficulty of the course.

    “The course is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my career, both mentally and physically,” said Williams.
    AQIC is available for both Acquisition officers and civilians looking for an opportunity to improve their leadership, instructor skills, and operational acquisition capability and program office integration skills.

    The graduates are:

    Capt. Clint Cole
    Maj. Richard Holloway
    Capt. Aidan Krombach
    Braden Peyton
    Maj. Gabriel Stelly
    Capt. Jexenia Bennett
    Capt. Zeesha Braslawsce
    Capt. Ethan Bryan
    Michelle Graham
    Capt. John Guthrie
    Dakotah Hogan
    Capt. Jasmin Solis
    Capt. Aleksandr Towne
    Maj. Ashley Walker

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:58
    Story ID: 567922
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AQIC celebrates latest cohort of graduates, by Caleb Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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