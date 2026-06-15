NMRC Scientist Selected for 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award

Courtesy Photo | FREDERICK, Md. (June 16, 2026) Kimberly Bishop-Lilly (first row, third from left)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FREDERICK, Md. (June 16, 2026) Kimberly Bishop-Lilly (first row, third from left) poses for a photo with members of Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Genomics & Bioinformatics Department. Bishop-Lilly was selected as a recipient of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the Individual Scientist category. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Deirdre Coffey/released) see less | View Image Page

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Kimberly Bishop-Lilly, a scientist with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), has been selected as a recipient of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the Individual Scientist category.



This award is used to recognize outstanding efforts that contribute to scientific development and operational capabilities in the U.S. Navy. The award is open to 35,000 scientists and engineers annually but only a few are selected.



Bishop-Lilly is one of five, Department of the Navy, researchers recognized in the Individual Scientist category for scientific achievements that advance naval readiness and support the Department of the Navy mission.



"This was something I never in a million years would have anticipated," said Bishop-Lilly. "Once the shock started to wear off a little, it made me feel so good to know that the work my team and I are doing is valued."



Bishop-Lilly's research focuses on sequencing-based infectious disease and biothreat surveillance, helping identify and characterize emerging threats to service member health. Her laboratory serves as one of three core laboratories supporting the Global Emerging Infections Surveillance program's Next-Generation Sequencing and Bioinformatics Consortium, providing technical expertise, training and reach-back support to Department of War laboratories around the world.



"My lab has been working on sequencing-based infectious disease and biothreat surveillance and supporting methodologies," said Bishop-Lilly. "Detecting and characterizing novel pathogens is a special interest of ours."



In addition to conducting sequencing and bioinformatics analysis, Bishop-Lilly's team supports field-based genomic surveillance efforts, develops specialized software tools and maintains expertise in phage genomics.



While the award recognizes individual achievement, Bishop-Lilly emphasized the role of her team in receiving this award.



"Obviously, I couldn't have done this without my team," she said. "I am so fortunate to work with the most awesome team of talented and hardworking people. Their work ethic, creativity and initiative are exemplary."



“Selection for the Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award is among the highest honors a Navy researcher can receive,” said Capt. Eric Welsh, commander, Naval Medical Research Command. “Dr. Bishop-Lilly’s groundbreaking work in infectious disease surveillance and bioinformatics is advancing scientific knowledge while directly contributing to force health protection and operational readiness. On behalf of the entire Naval Medical Research Command team, I congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and thank her for her continued service to our nation’s military.”



According to Bishop-Lilly, the work performed at NMRC directly supports the health, readiness and operational effectiveness of Sailors, Marines and joint force personnel.



"We use sequencing and bioinformatics to detect and characterize threats to Sailors' health and to assess or design countermeasures that can be used to protect them when they are deployed," she said.



The annual Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards recognize Department of the Navy scientists and engineers whose achievements demonstrate technical excellence and significant contributions to naval missions. Award recipients will be formally recognized during a ceremony at the Pentagon on July 29.



NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.



Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.