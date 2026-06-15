Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy Command for Nursing Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Deputy Command for Nursing Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe presents Munson Pharmacist Jarrod Miller with a Defense Health Agency Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition during the Leader Daily Safety Brief June 12. Pharmacists are highly trained medication experts who complete advanced education focused on pharmacology, medication interactions, dosing, patient safety and clinical care. Their training prepares them to identify potential medication errors, verify safe dosages and collaborate with providers to ensure patients receive the right medication at the right dose. see less | View Image Page

Munson Pharmacist Recognized as Patient Safety Champion Your browser does not support the audio element.

A Munson Army Health Center pharmacist’s attention to detail helped prevent a potential medication dosing error before it could affect a patient, earning him recognition as a Defense Health Agency Patient Safety Champion.



While reviewing a prescription from an off-post provider, Jarrod Miller, noticed the medication dosage appeared unusually high. Using his pharmaceutical expertise and commitment to patient safety, Miller contacted the prescribing provider to verify the order.



Initially, the provider stated the dosage was correct. However, after Miller shared his concerns and reviewed the prescription further, the provider agreed the dosage needed to be adjusted and thanked Miller for identifying the issue and following up.



According to Miller’s certificate of recognition, signed by Dr. Johnathan Compton, acting chief of the Department of Defense Patient Safety Program, the award recognized the “exceptional vigilance and commitment to patient safety” demonstrated by Miller after “identifying and intervening in a potential medication-related issue before it could impact patient care.”



Pharmacists are highly trained medication experts who complete advanced education focused on pharmacology, medication interactions, dosing, patient safety and clinical care. Their training prepares them to identify potential medication errors, verify safe dosages and collaborate with providers to ensure patients receive the right medication at the right dose.



Behind the scenes, Munson’s pharmacy team works to safely process prescriptions for more than 40,000 service members, retirees and family members who use the health center for their pharmacy benefit. While many patients only see the final handoff at the pharmacy window, pharmacy staff spend countless hours reviewing prescriptions for accuracy, checking for drug interactions and ensuring medications are dispensed safely.



Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker praised Miller for his professionalism and dedication to patient care.



“Patient safety is everyone’s responsibility, and Mr. Miller’s actions demonstrate exactly why our pharmacy professionals are such an important part of the health care team,” Walker said. “His willingness to question an unusual dosage and advocate for the patient reflects the professionalism, expertise and vigilance we strive for every day at Munson. We are proud of his recognition as a Defense Health Agency Patient Safety Champion and grateful for the outstanding care our pharmacy team provides to our beneficiaries.”



Munson pharmacy staff emphasize that patient safety remains at the center of every prescription they process and every patient they serve.