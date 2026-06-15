1st Armored Division activates Engineer Brigade Headquarters Company

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen | U.S. Army Soldiers stand in formation during a ceremony signifying the activation of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Engineer Brigade, 1st Armored Division, on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 15, 2026. The ceremony signifies a shift in operational focus as the 1st Armored Division restructures their formation to meet the demands of large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division activated the Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the 1st Armored Division Engineer Brigade today, marking a major milestone in the division’s long‑term effort to optimize its structure, stationing and mission readiness in support of the Army’s 2030 force design.

The activation, part of the Army Structure Guidance for 2028–2032, continues a series of coordinated movements across Fort Bliss to realign units, consolidate facilities and posture the division for future operational requirements.

Capt. Alex Chastain, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Engineer Brigade, emphasized the importance of activating as the brigade enters its next chapter.

“Beginning today, we form the foundation of engineer operations in this division. This is a significant milestone as we restructure our forces to meet the challenges of a modern operational environment,” he said. “This endeavor is not one we take lightly, and it is our responsibility to author the next chapter in the storied history of this engineer brigade with diligent attention to those who came before us.”

Col. Ada L. Cotto, commander of the 555th Engineer Brigade and the future commander of the 1st Armored Div. Engineer Bde., presided over the ceremony and emphasized the significance of the activation.

“As the Army shifts from brigade‑centric models to consolidate divisional capabilities, this activation restores vital combat engineering and protection warfighting functions to the Old Ironsides Division,” said Cotto. “We are not merely activating a Headquarters and Headquarters Company; we are operationalizing the strategic blueprint for Large‑Scale Combat Operations.”

With the Headquarters and Headquarters Company established, the brigade begins work toward achieving initial operational capability in early 2027 and anticipates full operational capability by early 2028.

Activated in September 1992, the 1st Armored Div. Engineer Bde., known as the Iron Sappers, built a reputation for large‑scale engineering capability and decisive support to armored formations. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the brigade strengthened multinational readiness across Europe through joint exercises such as ROMEX 05 in Romania, Immediate Response 2006 and Torgau, advancing coalition breaching techniques and NATO interoperability.

The brigade also played a central role in Operation Iraqi Freedom, expanding to a 3,000‑Soldier task force that executed mobility, route clearance, construction and infrastructure restoration across Baghdad before casing its colors in Giessen, Germany, in 2007.

“By aligning our historic legacy—from bridging the Sava River in Bosnia to the deployment of Task Force Iron Sapper in Baghdad—with the division’s future operating concepts, we ensure America’s Tank Division has the organic, heavy breaching and defense‑building command and control required to win on the modern contested battlefield,” Cotto said. "The Iron Sappers return to clear the path to victory under this new structural paradigm, ensuring our formations are positioned and structured to support the Army of 2030 and beyond.”