344th MIB welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman James Salellas | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, San Angelo, Texas, June 12, 2026. Lt. Col. Jonathan “Matt” Lovelace, incoming 344th MIB commander, will lead the Silent Sentinels and ensure Soldiers graduating from Goodfellow Air Force Base are tactically and technically competent and ready to join the Joint Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman James Salellas | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion stand in...... read more read more

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion officiated a change of command ceremony at the Fort Concho parade grounds, June 12.

The 344th MIB welcomed incoming commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan “Matt” Lovelace, and thanked the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Raymond Kuderka, for his hard work and dedication to the battalion.

“I've been in the Army for 19 years,” said Kuderka. “I have never, ever been so connected to a community in any of the 13 locations that I've served . Thank you so much for accepting not only my family, but all the service members into your community.”

During his command, Lovelace will lead the Silent Sentinels and ensure the Soldiers coming out of Goodfellow are tactically and technically competent, disciplined, physically fit, instilled with Army values and ready to join the Joint Team.

The 344th trains Soldiers in military intelligence and cyber professions. It has more than 70 classes in session at any given time across over 40 blocks of instruction and three separate companies. The battalion has more than 150 permanent party members with an annual student throughput of close to 1,500 Soldiers. Before arriving at Goodfellow, Lovelace served as an intelligence officer with Joint Task Force North and U.S. Central Command headquarters.

"We prepare the Army's next generation of intelligence warfighters,” said Lovelace. “We are charged with teaching them how to pierce through the darkness, find what's hidden in the void and to illuminate the battlefield for our Army and our joint forces so that we can dominate and win."