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    USS Mitscher Returns to Naval Station Norfolk from Deployment to 5th and 6th Fleet Areas of Operations

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Virginia – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returned to Naval Station NorfolkJune16,concluding an11-monthdeployment to the U.S.5thand 6thFleet areasofoperations.

    Thewarship, assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two,departedNaval Station Norfolk for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2025. Mitscher conducted their pre-deployment certification as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier StrikeGroup, butdeployed independently to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleetsareas of operations.

    “Team Mitscher continues to take great pride in serviceto our nation,”statedCmdr. Stephen Prugh, commanding officer, USS Mitscher. “This team has worked tirelessly over the last11monthsoperatingthroughout the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleetareas ofoperationsas anindependentdeployer and integrating with the Gerald R. Ford, Abraham Lincoln, and UK Prince of WalesStrike Groups.I'mimpressed with the crew's resilience, perseverance, and grit. I could not be prouder of their accomplishments at sea. Seize the Day!"

    Equipped with the Aegis combat system, Mitscher provides multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities to conduct anti-air, anti-submarine,anti-surface warfare, and ballistic missile defense.

    Commissioned on Dec. 10,1994, USS Mitscher is the second U.S. Navy warship named to honor Admiral Marc A. Mitscher (1887-1947), famed naval aviator and World War II aircraft carrier task group commander.

    For more U.S. 2nd Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/US2ndFleet,https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/, X - @US2ndFleet, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/commander-u-s-2nd-fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:07
    Story ID: 567899
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

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