USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 15-19 JUN 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team, Below is our weekly USACRC Risk Management newsletter. Please distribute across your commands and organizations.

STANDARDS DEVIATIONS

Regulations, policies and safety procedures are not arbitrary obstacles to efficiency; they are the bedrock of operational integrity. Adherence to these standards is most critical precisely when the pressure is highest, as it provides a disciplined framework that prevents costly errors in judgment and execution under stress. This principle is magnified exponentially in the world of ammunition and explosives management, where the unforgiving nature of energetic materials leaves no room for error. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8252/No-Room-for-Error?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek01

TOWING SAFETY

The eight-lane highway was busy, but traffic was flowing at the 65-mph speed limit. I was traveling in the far-right lane when I suddenly felt the trailer jerking violently from side to side. I watched in horror as it broke completely free. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8254/A-Hitch-in-the-Plan?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek02

CREW COORDINATION

My SP realized what I'd done and yanked back on the cyclic, arresting the descent. I released the controls, thinking he'd taken them back, even though we hadn't positively transferred them. At this point, no one was flying the aircraft. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8253/Whoaposs-Flying-the-Aircraft?utm\_source=email&utm\_medium=email&utm\_campaign=riskmgmt&utm\_content=rmn-thisweek03

SUPERVISOR’S GUIDE TO SOH

Supervisors are the backbone of workplace safety and occupational health. As leaders, you are entrusted with the critical responsibility of protecting your team, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and fostering a culture where safety is a shared value. The Supervisor’s Guide to Safety and Occupational Health is your comprehensive resource to navigate these responsibilities effectively, equipping you with the tools, strategies and knowledge to create a safer, more productive work environment. Check it out at: https://safety.army.mil/Portals/0/Documents/ON-DUTY/WORKPLACE/Standard/Supervisors-Guide-to-Safety-and-Occupational-Health.pdf?ver=D6N7GVWzKtRA5SixEXsTTA%3d%3d

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