Photo By Melissa Hydrick | Military children practice pull-ups during Operation Hooah on Joint Base San...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Hydrick | Military children practice pull-ups during Operation Hooah on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 11, 2026. During Operation Hooah military children got to participate in physical activity and visit mock deployment stations to experience what their deployed parents go through, while building resilience and celebrating the military community. (U.S. Air Force photos by Melissa Hydrick) see less | View Image Page

Operation HOOAH preps kids for family members’ military deployments Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas



Military children from across Joint Base San Antonio stepped into the combat boots of their family members during Operation HOOAH, held June 11, 2026, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.



The annual event gave approximately 200 children a firsthand look at the deployment process and military life through a series of interactive activities designed to educate and inspire.



Hosted by the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center, Operation HOOAH helps strengthen the connection between military children and the service of their loved ones by providing an engaging, age-appropriate look at the deployment process and the commitment required to serve.



The day began by reporting to a designated processing area and getting organized into companies and platoons, each led by volunteers. Next was a mock deployment line, which included a Central Issue Facility and mass assembly, mirroring the steps service members complete before deploying.



After completing in-processing, the children received a deployment briefing from U.S. Army Col. Marie Slack, 502d Force Support Group commander.



“Your mission today is to learn what your mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles go through when they get ready to deploy to go keep our country safe,” Slack said.



Throughout the day, the children rotated through a variety of hands-on stations that showcased different aspects of military operations.



Activities included a Military Working Dog demonstration, an Army medical demonstration, immunizations station, emergency medical services ambulance showcase, emergency management teams for disaster prep, a tactical hub which included a Nerf range and agility hurdles, as well as opportunities to explore a military tactical vehicle.



For many families, the event offered a unique opportunity for children to gain a deeper appreciation of military service.



U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Madany, 959th Clinical Support Squadron pathology resident, watched as his son, Colby, took part in the activities.



“Colby is fascinated by military life,” Madany said. “Even though I’m still a junior officer and haven’t deployed yet, I think it is really neat that he gets to enjoy this experience.”



Following the training activities, participants returned to a welcome-home lunch, where families gathered to recognize the children's accomplishments and conclude their deployment experience.