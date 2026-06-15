U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Europe holds its second change-of-command ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens | U.S. Army Col. Steven Rachamim, the incoming commander of the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, addresses his brigade for the first time during the brigade’s change-of-command ceremony, June 16, 2026, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition in which a unit bids farewell to its outgoing commander and welcomes its incoming commander (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens | U.S. Army Col. Steven Rachamim, the incoming commander of the 52nd Air Defense...... read more read more

SEMBACH, Germany — The 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, or 52d ADA BDE, held only its second-ever change-of-command ceremony on June 16, 2026, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, with U.S. Army Col. Steven Rachamim assuming command from outgoing commander Col. Haileyesus “Hailey” Bairu.

The ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, or 10th AAMDC, and took place nearly two years after Bairu assumed command of the brigade during its first-ever change-of-command ceremony on August 1, 2024.

“Two years ago, when Col. Bairu took command, we discussed … priorities,” said King about the guidance he gave Bairu. “Maintain combat-capable units in Europe and Africa, be ready, enhance our ally and partner readiness across NATO ... and find opportunities to innovate and drive change,” King continued.

Since taking charge of the only U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Europe, Bairu has spearheaded the brigade’s drive to innovate and adapt at the relevancy of war, while continuing to conduct its traditional multinational exercises with NATO allies and partners.

While 52d ADA BDE remains equipped with three traditional U.S. Army ADA weapon systems (the Avenger, SGT Stout, and Patriot), it has been at the forefront of testing and evaluating new c-UAS capabilities, including the IonStrike interceptor from DZYNE and the Skyhammer effector from Cambridge Aerospace. Both systems are scheduled to complete operational assessments this summer.

“From the beginning, this team answered the call [and] you built systems where none existed,” Bairu remarked, as he bid farewell to the brigade. “You learned as you went, adapted under pressure and somehow kept finding ways to say yes when the brigade needed more,” Bairu continued.

The c-UAS tests and assessments focus on evaluating the suitability of systems for the eastern flank deterrence initiative, or EFDI, the transformational warfighting concept that leverages unmanned and minimally manned systems, backed by an integrated mission command network that uses live data to accelerate decision-making and offset forward posture and adversary advantages in mass and momentum. The EFDI is spearheaded by the vision of USAREUR-AF and NATO LANDCOM.

“Under Hailey’s leadership, the ‘Defendimus’ brigade accomplished all these tasks,” King remarked on Bairu meeting his priorities. “In 30 years ... I have not seen units do what I have seen you [do],” King stated.

Now, Rachamim will carry the torch for the brigade as its commander, having last served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations for 10th AAMDC.

“Steve, I wish you and your family the same joy I have had over the last two years,” Bairu said as he welcomed his successor. “You are taking command of a remarkable brigade at a remarkable time,” Bairu concluded.

Additionally, Rachamim has even more history within the organization, having served as the commander of the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the brigade’s Patriot battalion, from 2021 until 2023.

“It’s hard to believe [that] it’s only 52d ADA BDE’s second change-of-command [ceremony], a stat that clearly doesn’t align with the vast impact the team has made across Europe, Africa ... and the entire Air and Missile Defense Command enterprise,” said Rachamim in his first address to the formation. “I say that as someone who’s been privileged enough to enjoy a front-row seat, watching all of the brigade’s accomplishments,” Rachamim continued.

As ‘Defendimus 6,’ Rachamim vows to steer the brigade along its current glidepath.

“We will continue developing a culture of excellence because it’s what our mission and our customers demand ... [W]e will win, and we will do it together!”

The 52d ADA BDE provides air and missile defense capabilities in support of USAEUR-AF. The brigade focuses on defending critical assets, protecting maneuver forces, and advancing integrated air defense capabilities across the European and African theaters.