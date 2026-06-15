Friebe relinquishes responsibility after three years as 18th Military Police Brigade's senior enlisted leader

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Friebe passes the 18th Military Police Brigade colors to Col. Francisco A. Cortez, commander of the 18th Military Police Brigade, during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 16, 2026. Friebe relinquished responsibility after three years as the brigade's senior enlisted leader, during which the formation supported major exercises and operations across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Friebe passes the 18th Military Police Brigade colors to...... read more read more

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – After nearly 28 years in uniform and three years as the senior enlisted leader of the 18th Military Police Brigade, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Friebe thanked the Soldiers, leaders and Family members who shaped his Army career before relinquishing responsibility during a ceremony at Tower Barracks Parade Field, June 16, 2026.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of responsibility through the passing of the brigade colors, a longstanding Army tradition symbolizing the authority and stewardship entrusted to a unit's senior enlisted leader.

During the ceremony, Friebe was also awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service as the brigade's command sergeant major.

Col. Francisco A. Cortez, commander of the 18th Military Police Brigade, reflected on Friebe's role as his senior enlisted advisor and partner in command.

"The role of a command sergeant major is sacred in our profession," Cortez said. "To the Soldiers, the command sergeant major is the ultimate advocate, mentor and enforcer of discipline. To a commander, the command sergeant major is the most trusted advisor and an indispensable partner in command."

During Friebe's tenure, the brigade supported Operation Trident Spear, participated in two V Corps Warfighter exercises and executed missions across Germany, Italy and Belgium. The formation also played a key role in Defender 25 while providing law enforcement, corrections, explosive ordnance disposal and military working dog capabilities throughout the European theater.

Cortez said Friebe emphasized training and leader development across the formation while helping prepare Soldiers for increasingly complex missions.

Under his leadership, brigade units earned recognition for excellence across multiple mission areas, including military police operations, corrections and maintenance programs. During the ceremony, Cortez credited Friebe with helping establish the conditions for those achievements through his focus on standards, readiness and Soldier development.

"You changed Soldiers' lives for the better," Cortez said. "The NCOs and officers that were developed here will carry your lessons forward for the next two decades."

Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command sergeant major of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said Friebe's leadership left a lasting impression on those who served alongside him.

"At the end of the day, I was very grateful to work with Jeff because he became one of the best brigade command sergeants major I have worked with in my 28 years in the Army," Malave said. "Just a great leader, great sergeant major and, most importantly, a great human being."

Malave also described Friebe as one of her strongest teammates and advocates within the command.

In his farewell remarks, Friebe thanked the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, officers, civilian employees and Family members who contributed to the brigade's success during his time with the organization.

"I want to thank the officers, NCOs and Soldiers in the best military police brigade in the Army," Friebe said. "The Soldiers are the most important reason why I enjoyed coming to work every day."

Friebe also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his wife, Jamie, and their children during years of deployments, overseas assignments and relocations.

"You provided me the love and support so I could continue to be in this great profession," Friebe said. "I want to say thank you, and I love you very much."

Following the ceremony, Soldiers, Family members and leaders gathered to congratulate Friebe and his Family, marking the conclusion of his tenure as the brigade's command sergeant major. Friebe will depart Germany later this year for Fort Bragg, North Carolina.