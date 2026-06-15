Connections and Opportunities, Army Soldier and Girl Scout leader

Photo By Sgt. Meighan Quinn | Capt. Basia Freeman follows up an interview by posing for photo June 10. 2026 on the Freedom Range in Hawthorne Nevada during the annual training exercise Desert Forge 2026. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Basia Freeman is a leader in all walks of her life, having served in the military for the past 11 years and in her community for the last 4 years as a Director of Technology with the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. Freeman believes that the military mission and Girl Scout mission are closely aligned. Both organizations provide structure, leadership, and personnel development and promote community service, integrity, and respect.

Capt. Basia Freeman's military journey began in June 2014 when she joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard, commissioning through the State Traditional Program. Assigned to the 1-160 Field Artillery Battalion under the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, she spent her Officer Candidate and Lieutenant years developing her leadership skills, serving as a Fire Direction Officer, Platoon Leader, and Executive Officer with Charlie Battery (777). In 2022, Freeman decided to transfer to the Nevada Army National Guard, relocating to the West Coast to be closer to family in Nevada and California and to embrace a new challenge. She was assigned to the 17th Sustainment Brigade as a Plans Officer, marking a significant shift from field artillery into sustainment operations.

When asked what inspired Freeman to join the military, she said, "I think it is important for young girls and women to see women in leadership positions. I have continued to stay in, and will stay in, for the soldiers. I strive to be a leader who will listen, do the same work as those around me, and show up whether as Basia or as Capt. Freeman for any service member. On the days I show up at 80 percent, the teams I have built around me easily help get me to 100 percent."

Freeman's deployment in 2024-2025 to Kuwait with the 17th Sustainment Brigade was her first. Serving as both the Support Operations Officer and Assistant Operations Officer for the 17th Special Troop Battalion. It was a defining chapter in her military career. Today, back home and post-deployment, she serves as the Logistics Officer for the 17th STB.

Outside of her military duties, Freeman has a very exciting and rewarding civilian career. With over 10 years in data-centric roles, she moved to Nevada with the goal of finding an occupation that paired professional purpose with meaningful impact. Four years ago, she found it at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, where she joined as Data Manager and was promoted to Director of Technology and Customer Experience. "The best part is working directly with the girls. Hearing about their accomplishments — from earning their Highest Award, to the goals they set and achieve through the Cookie Program, and listening to their powerful stories at our annual Gala, Dessert Before Dinner, hearing their 'why' and their dreams, keeps me focused on the work I do at Girl Scouts."

Although Freeman is very involved with the Girl Scouts now, she did not have the opportunity to participate growing up; she always wanted to, so she made sure her own daughters would have that chance. Her daughters are actively involved in the Girl Scouts, and Freeman hopes to see them both complete their time in the program by earning their Gold Award. The Gold Award is presented to high school students who demonstrate initiative and critical thinking skills and can identify, address, and solve a problem in their community. These students are eligible to receive a $5,000 national scholarship for post-secondary education upon achieving this award.

Freeman stated that the Girl Scouts' mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. That mission aligns closely with the values at the core of military service, and the connection runs deeper than most people realize. Girls who earn the Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, may qualify to enter the military at a higher enlisted rank. The military formally recognizes the leadership, service, and project management skills developed through the program — a testament to the quality of what Girl Scouts builds in young women. "As someone serving in the military myself, I think that speaks volumes about the leadership development Girl Scouts provides.

When she is not off saving the world and serving her community, Freeman is a mother to three. She has her two daughters, ages 4 and 10, and her bonus son, who is 13. Her family is most important to her, and she would not be where she is without them.