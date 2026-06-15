Port Dawgs generate new training model for air transportation career field

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Harris | U.S. Air Force Air Transportation Specialists pose for a photo after a three-day workshop at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 11, 2026. The collaborative format allowed participants to share perspectives from across the career field and ensure the resulting Career Field Education and Training Plan product reflects operational realities at all levels. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Harris | U.S. Air Force Air Transportation Specialists pose for a photo after a three-day...... read more read more

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - Air transportation subject matter experts gathered at Joint Base Charleston, June 9-11, 2026, for a Career Field Education and Training Plan cross-walk, to overhaul their training framework. This process shifted the focus from simple task signoffs to a competency-based model designed to boost mission readiness.

The new competency-based framework will focus on developmental levels in order to properly assess each Airman’s ability.

“Everybody needs a proper guide to ensure that we're training correctly,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicolette McFarland-Gerard, 437th Aerial Port Squadron combat readiness flight superintendent. “It affects the mission, the people that load the aircraft and the people that sign the passengers up at the passenger terminal."

Fifty transportation experts participated in the workshop, breaking into working groups to review and discuss training requirements for passenger service, fleet service, cargo movement, ramp operations and air terminal operations center functions. The collaborative format allowed participants to share perspectives from across the career field and ensure the resulting CFETP product reflects operational realities at all levels.

“This is one of those documents that allow supervisors to effectively and efficiently do their job,” said Keith Mageau, 437th APS training manager. “We are intimately involved with guiding our squadrons, shops and supervisors in the management of training records.”

The finalized crosswalk product will support Airmen throughout the aerial port community by providing supervisors and superintendents with a standardized tool for documenting upgrade training and managing training records.

“It’s a resource that our first line supervisors need to effectively transcribe training records from the old model style of training record to this new training record,” said Mageau. “It affects the Air Force as a whole because it affects the aerial port enterprise.”