920th Operations Support Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir | Col. Chadd Bloomstine (left), 920th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Conrad Lochocki (right), 920th Operations Support Squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Maj. Conrad Lochocki assumed command of the 920th Operations Support Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony here June 6, 2026.

An assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, symbolized by the passing of the guidon.

Lochocki is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he received his commission. He is a command pilot and has deployed six times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. He has served in numerous positions, including executive officer, flight commander, group chief of weapons and tactics, and deployed director of operations.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Chadd Bloomstine, 920th Operations Group commander, who passed the guidon to Lochocki, symbolizing the official transfer of leadership.

“As technology and warfare continue to evolve, our Airmen must remain at the forefront of innovation. My goal is to develop subject matter experts who will help shape the tactics and capabilities that keep rescue forces ready for tomorrow’s fight,” Lochocki said.

The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing. Its mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations that deny competitors and adversaries the opportunity to exploit isolated personnel.