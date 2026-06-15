Voices of the VaANG: Senior Master Sgt. Rachelle Gomez, 192nd Medical Group Former Army mechanic turned elite MEDEVAC paramedic prepares the next generation of Virginia Guard Airmen

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rachelle Gomez, 192nd Medical Group superintendent of nursing services, poses for a photo as the latest feature for the "Voices of the VaANG" series in the Langley Hospital June 7, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Gomez, a former Army tactical vehicle mechanic and the 2020 DUSTOFF Flight Paramedic of the Year, leverages her joint-force combat medicine background to train the next generation of Virginia Air National Guard medics, direct clinic operations and ensure total force warfighter lethality and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Military careers rarely follow a straight line. For Senior Master Sgt. Rachelle Gomez, 192nd Medical Group superintendent of nursing services, the path to leadership with the 192nd Wing wound through different uniforms and a dramatic career pivot, all driven by a core focus on taking care of Airmen, saving lives and maintaining warfighter lethality and readiness.

Before managing 192nd MDG’s clinic operations on drill weekends or reviewing periodic health assessments as a full-time health system specialist technician, Gomez wore Army green. Her total force background spans the active-duty Army, the Virginia Army National Guard and her current home in the Virginia Air National Guard. "Every branch and every component serves its own purpose, each with a distinct personality and way of operating," Gomez said. "Although they may differ greatly administratively, when brought together and used as intended, they function so seamlessly as one team that you can hardly tell where one ends, and another begins."

Finding a Purpose in Medicine

Gomez did not start her military journey in medicine. Instead, she worked under the hood of tactical vehicles as an Army mechanic. Her motivation for serving shifted permanently during her first deployment when a senior veteran who mentored her through her first year of service was killed in action during a subsequent rotation.

"I knew I never wanted to feel helpless in that way again, so I made the decision to change career fields and become a medic," Gomez said.

She set her sights on the elite MEDEVAC community, carrying a personal mandate to honor those she lost: For every friend she could not save, she would save at least two lives.

The transition to becoming a flight paramedic tested her limits. Military paramedic training condenses a traditional two-year civilian curriculum into an intense, six-month sprint. As a former mechanic and the newest medic in her class, Gomez had to play catch-up with classmates who had years of medical experience.

"My classmates helped me tremendously by explaining the body in mechanical terms, which made it easier for me to understand and connect the concepts," Gomez recalled.

Her driving motivation through the grueling schoolhouse was her 3-year-old daughter. Gomez used her training to help her daughter comprehend the nature of her service, telling her she was learning to bring other moms and dads home to their children.

Gomez’s elite performance in the field earned her the title of 2020 DUSTOFF Flight Paramedic of the Year. Nominated by her platoon leader, Capt. Rachel Greene, the award validated her place within a medical legacy built around saving lives on the battlefield and returning troops to the fight. DUSTOFF, or Dedicated Unhesitating Service To Our Fighting Forces, is the official U.S. Army radio call sign for helicopter medical evacuation crews who rescue wounded personnel from the battlefield.

"The DUSTOFF legacy is one that every DUSTOFF medic, crew chief and pilot strives to uphold and embody throughout their careers," Gomez explained. "For the DUSTOFF Association to review my accomplishments and determine that I embodied that legacy was deeply meaningful to me. It felt like the closing of an important chapter in my career."

Shifting Airframes and Cultures

The realities of providing care in the back of an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter meant working with limited supplies in tight, hot environments where the medic and crew chief had to operate as a team. Often, her missions required tail-to-tail patient transfers with U.S. Air Force aircraft, giving her a glimpse of the expanded space, equipment and medical teams available in larger airframes.

Years later, a combination of an Army restructuring and strong mentorship pointed her toward a permanent blue uniform. While working as a Title 5 civilian employee for the 192nd MDG, Chief Master Sgt. Latoya White, 192nd MDG senior enlisted leader, asked her if she had ever considered transferring.

"Honestly, I had never thought it was an option for me at this stage in my career," Gomez said.

In April 2025, during the wing’s operational readiness assessment, Gomez witnessed the organization's mission execution firsthand. She knew then she wanted to be part of what the wing was building. Moving to the 192nd Wing also brought a noticeable change in pace and culture from her previous units.

"Everyone is so nice and welcoming," Gomez noted. "It feels more corporate structured."

Training the Next Generation

Now a senior non-commissioned officer in the VaANG, Gomez balances her full-time administrative duties with her leadership role on drill weekends. To maintain her edge and preserve the wing's combat capabilities, she holds both the Virginia state paramedic license and National Registry Paramedic certification.

She ensures her junior Airmen uphold the same standard of ultimate readiness by using advanced simulation manikins during training. The simulator manikins bleed, respond directly to medical interventions and feed data to real-time vital monitors to mimic the stress of actual combat operations.

For Gomez, the ultimate satisfaction remains simple: If the patient survives transport, the medic did their job right. But she also recognizes the unique weight that medics carry when a mission ends in heartbreak.

"As a medic, you carry the weight and responsibility of that life with you, and those moments stay with you long after the mission is over," she said.

When asked what advice she would offer to a young soldier or Airman sitting in a career field that does not feel right, Gomez emphasized self-empowerment.

"Advocate for yourself, because no one will care more about your career, growth or happiness than you do," Gomez said. "If you feel like you are not where you need to be, do not be afraid to ask questions, explore opportunities and step outside of your comfort zone. Fear is real, but growth begins the moment you take that first step forward."

Gomez attributes much of her own growth to 192nd MDG leaders, including White; Col. Sarah Handegard, 192nd MDG commander; Lt. Col. LaToya Crocker, 192nd MDG director of operations; and Maj. Maria Gloria Sarmiento, 192nd MDG chief of nursing services, who empowered her to lead authentically. She advises the next generation of Airmen to seek out the same level of guidance to sharpen their edge.

"Find a mentor who will tell you the truth, even when it’s hard to hear, but who will also be your biggest cheerleader," Gomez said. "Find someone who genuinely wants to see you grow and succeed and is willing to support and guide you through both the challenges and the victories."