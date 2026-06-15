U.S. Army birthplace honored with historic marker in Philadelphia

Photo By Shawn Morris | Staff Sgt. Erick Narvaez and Sgt. Tainna Chagas of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness joined state and city officials, senior military leaders, and civilian partners as the U.S. Army celebrated its 251st birthday June 14 with the unveiling of the service’s birthplace historic marker in Philadelphia. This new marker, located near the intersection of Chestnut and South 6th Streets, recognizes Philadelphia’s legacy as the birthplace of the U.S. Army, which was established on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shawn Morris | Staff Sgt. Erick Narvaez and Sgt. Tainna Chagas of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th...... read more read more

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – State and city officials, senior military leaders, and civilian partners helped the U.S. Army celebrate its 251st birthday June 14 with the unveiling of the service’s birthplace historic marker here.

This new marker, located near the intersection of Chestnut and South 6th Streets, recognizes Philadelphia’s legacy as the birthplace of the U.S. Army, which was established on June 14, 1775.

“There is truly no better place to mark this incredible milestone than right here in Philadelphia,” said Brig. Gen. Frank J. McGovern IV, Assistant Adjutant General for the Pennsylvania ArmyNational Guard. “Before there was a Declaration of Independence, before there was a U.S. Constitution, before there was even a country, there was the United States Army.”

The city’s newest Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission cast-aluminum marker sits in front of the Public Ledger Building in Center City, just across the street from Independence Hall.

“On June 14, 1775, delegates of the Second Congressional Congress met (in Independence Hall) and passed a resolution to raise 10 companies of expert riflemen, several of them from right here in Pennsylvania,” McGovern said. “That momentous decision set in motion an enduring legacy of service that has shaped our Army and the world for over two-and-a-half centuries.”

The U.S. Army teamed with Pennsylvania authorities and the Association of the United States Army’s Penn and Franklin Chapter to bring the historic marker to fruition.

“Generations of Soldiers have answered the call to serve,” said Peter Chong of the AUSA Penn and Franklin Chapter. “They have defended liberty, protected our nation, provided humanitarian assistance around the globe, and stood as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and commitment.”

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission administers a program of nearly 2,600 historical markers throughout the commonwealth that capture the stories of key people, places, and events.

“This marker is more than a blue-and-gold signpost – it’s a reminder that every great institution has a beginning, a reminder that freedom requires selfless service, and a reminder that generations of Soldiers answering the call to defend our democracy can trace their legacy right here to Philadelphia,” said Lt. Col. Bill Leasure, U.S. Army Communication and Outreach Office-Northeast.

The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot SWOOP were also on hand to celebrate the historic occasion.