Medal of Honor recipient Capt. E. Royce Williams visits National Museum of The United States Navy

Photo By Kristina Higgins | Medal of Honor recipient, Capt. E. Royce Williams, U.S. Navy (retired) views a model of the USS Missouri during a tour of the National Museum of the United States Navy, June 13, 2026. Williams was awarded his Medal of Honor at the State of the Union in February for his service in 1952, and toured the museum while he was in Washington DC. see less | View Image Page

Medal of Honor recipient, Capt. E. Royce Williams, U.S. Navy (retired) visited the National Museum of the United States Navy, to tour exhibits and meet museum staff and Naval History and Heritage Command leadership, June 13, 2026.

During the visit, Williams toured museum galleries and viewed artifacts related to his naval service. Among the artifacts he examined were a model of USS Forestal, which is the same class of ship from which he once flew, and protective flight gear similar to what he once wore.

At 101 years old, he still remembers every plane he flew and every ship he landed on. He shared stories of his time in the sky, even recalling a time when members of his squadron landed on the wrong ship when returning from flight operations.

Williams’ tour was hosted by the director of NHHC, Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy (retired). They discussed the history of the Navy, naval aviation, and weaponry culminating in talks of piracy, pay, and the impressment of sailors during the early Navy years.

Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Donald J. Trump on Feb. 24, 2026, in recognition of his actions during an aerial engagement on Nov. 18, 1952, during the Korean War. Williams became one of only eight Medal of Honor recipients who served in the U.S. Navy during the conflict.

“Williams’ particular action was unique for the Cold War – there was nothing else like it,” Cox said. “It is important that we honor the valor, courage and sacrifice of those who served our country, and this visit provides a meaningful opportunity to thank one of our nation’s true heroes.”

For more information about Williams’ Medal of Honor, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/about-us/leadership/director/directors-corner/h-grams/h-gram-096.html

NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy’s unique and enduring contributions through our nation’s history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archaeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus. For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil