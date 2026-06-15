Fort Knox ends Army 251st Birthday with cake cutting

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Pvt. Erik Ponton (left), from V Corps, helps Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls, senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, with the task of cutting the Army 251st Birthday cake at Saber & Quill June 12, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Pvt. Erik Ponton (left), from V Corps, helps Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls, senior...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky — Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls wasted no time getting on with the business at hand.

People had gathered June 12 to watch the senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox – the oldest Soldier – and the youngest Soldier, Pvt. Erik Ponton from V Corps, bring a saber down on the decorative Army birthday cake at Fort Knox’s Saber & Quill Catering and Conference Center. The event also put a close to the Army’s 251st Birthday at Fort Knox.

The two accomplished their mission in less than a minute.

“In military tradition, a cake cutting has a deep symbolic meaning,” said Walls. “It’s a physical representation of the military’s enduring spirit. We cut the cake with the saber, representing the lethal profession of arms and our sharp edge of readiness.”

Fort Knox officials were forced to cancel the kickoff birthday run early in the morning due to a quickly developing thunderstorm. The rain and lightning had moved on by the time of the cake cutting.

Walls said the ceremony embodies what it takes to be an American warrior.

“It is the spirit of the individual – the Soldier, the civilian, the contractor and the family member – that has always been our greatest asset,” said Walls. “Today, we honor that human element as well, recognizing that our enduring legacy is built not on steel or armor but on flesh, blood and unyielding resolve.”

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Editor’s Note: To download any of the photos, go to our Flickr album at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720334168380.