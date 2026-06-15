ASC showcases integrated sustainment powerhouse in update to AMC

Courtesy Photo | A Vermont Army National Guard Soldier from the 186th Brigade Support Battalion checks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Vermont Army National Guard Soldier from the 186th Brigade Support Battalion checks the inventory of Humvees by serial number at the equipment configuration and hand-off area in Komotini, Greece, during DEFENDER 25, May 19. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa deployed a team from Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, to Komotini for DEFENDER 25. There, the team is receiving over 700 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items from multiple APS-2 sites, including Leghorn and sites in Germany and the Netherlands, and issuing the APS gear to Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, together with other ASC leaders, virtually briefed Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, on ASC’s broadened role as the Army’s sustainment enterprise, strengthened by the transition of the Joint Munitions Command to ASC.



As part of the Army Transformation Initiative, AMC was assigned five major tasks designed to ensure the Army remains the most lethal and ready land force in the world, including streamlining the sustainment structure by consolidating and realigning subordinate headquarters. The integration of ASC and JMC headquarters was a central component of that effort.



The integration brings together the Army’s core sustainment missions – installation logistics, enterprise logistics, APS management, and munitions readiness – into one unified operation capable of enabling power‑projection platforms and supporting large‑scale combat operations in contested logistics environments.



Jim Spencer, director, G1 (Human Resources), opened with the status of the ASC–JMC integration, describing it as a decisive step in aligning sustainment and munitions missions under a single, globally synchronized command.



Shirley emphasized that ASC is now positioned to deliver end‑to‑end sustainment effects with unprecedented speed, visibility, and data‑driven precision.



Mohan echoed that assessment, noting, “You guys did a wonderful job on this…just getting to the point where you have mitigated as much risk as possible.”



A major focus of the update was ASC’s expanding use of data, automation, and Soldier‑facing applications to drive readiness.



Shirley highlighted the expansion of web-based tools, predictive analytics, and mobile applications that give commanders real‑time visibility of equipment, munitions, and distribution status.



“All things automation, all our opportunities to leverage data, see ourselves, and use it for decision support and programming and planning budgeting for senior leaders – that’s the way we’re pushing this,” he said.



ASC’s data ecosystem now enables predictive maintenance, APS readiness dashboards, munitions distribution modeling, installation logistics performance tracking, and Soldier‑level readiness tools that reduce administrative burden and improve accuracy.



Shirley also highlighted modernization efforts such as the CLOTH app, where ASC is transforming the Cadet Uniform Factory at West Point through the Cadet Uniform Factory Logistics Optimization and Tracking Hub, an Army Vantage‑built resource planning tool that replaces outdated manual processes. CLOTH provides real‑time data on inventory, production, and cost tracking, significantly improving efficiency and decision‑making and ensuring on‑time uniform delivery for the for U.S. Military Academy’s Corps of Cadets, the future leaders of the U.S. Army.



He also outlined ASC’s vision for the future of APS, including providing an APS‑101 demonstration focused on automation, digital capability, and validating readiness and mobility across theaters.



Another major data‑driven initiative discussed was the Second Destination Transportation application, which is delivering significant efficiencies by solving one of the Army’s most complex logistical and financial challenges: end‑to‑end visibility of SDT, the Army‑funded movement of materiel from its first delivery point to its final required destination. Historically fragmented across dozens of systems, the SDT app now creates a cradle‑to‑grave digital thread for every transportation request, enabling ASC to expand data visibility and improve cost analysis.



Scott Kindberg, executive director for Support Operations at ASC, highlighted the FY26 Equipment Redistribution and Divestiture Site initiative, an AMC enterprise solution designed to streamline equipment management and free up resources for units affected by ATI. ERDS helps units clear property books of equipment slated for divestiture or redistribution within one business day and Kindberg noted that the FY27 path forward builds on this success by expanding ERDS capacity.



Ian Cooper, team lead for Vessel Operations and Container Management, highlighted recent rapid‑response logistics drills. A recent outload exercise at Crane Army Ammunition Activity validated readiness metrics and tested the ability to surge, configure and transport large quantities of munitions in crisis conditions. He noted that these controlled‑environment exercises allow the team to identify gaps before a real‑world event, drive process improvement, refine best practices, and inform infrastructure modernization efforts that strengthen the Army’s ability to support the Joint Force.



ASC also highlighted its partnership with the Defense Microelectronics Activity, a key effort to reduce component obsolescence risks and strengthen the organic industrial base. By securing critical technical data, enabling reverse‑engineered solutions, and expanding in‑house depot‑level repair capability, the collaboration helps ensure the Army can sustain its enduring and future systems without reliance on vulnerable or single‑source vendors.



Nate Hawley, director, Munitions Logistics Readiness Center, provided an update on current modernization projects across the OIB, reinforcing the need for a 21st‑century OIB with resilient production lines and an agile, expeditionary artisan workforce capable of supporting the Army’s most advanced systems.



The briefing concluded with updates on the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program – known as LOGCAP, which provides contracted logistics and base support services for Army operations – and installation access considerations, balancing increased access with DOW and Army physical security requirements to enable safe operations while multiplying force effectiveness.



Shirley closed by emphasizing that ASC’s unified structure – strengthened by the JMC integration – positions the command to deliver unmatched sustainment effects across the globe. “As we complete the integration, I think we’re in a really great place,” he said.



Mohan echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of continuing to highlight integration synergies and accelerating data‑driven capabilities. “This was a great update and I’m really proud of the work you’re all doing,” he said.